News from the world of education: May 5, 2021





KIIT College of Education wins the award KIIT College of Education, Gurugram, was honored with the Institute of Excellent Teacher Education at the 16th National and Sixth International CMAI ICT Ceremony and the 2021 World Communication Awards Electronics. (Dr.) SS Agarwal (General Director, KIIT) received the award from Prof. NK Goel (President CMAI Association of India) during the online program. These awards identify, recognize and recognize outstanding contributions in the field of education. Former Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin joins the KSPP Former Indian Foreign Service diplomat and former Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin has joined as Dean of the Kautilya School of Public Policy. With a career spanning three decades, he has now decided to serve students and academia. Recently, Dr. Moshik Temkin, Associate Professor of History and Public Policy, Harvard Kennedy School and Menaka Guruswamy, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India, joined the advisory board of the institutes. Applications open in MPSTME, Mumbai SVKMs NMIMS invites applications for M. Tech. in Data Science (Business Analysis), M. Tech. in Artificial Intelligence and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) at Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management and Engineering (MPSTME) in Mumbai. For convenience and other details, visit https://engineering.nmims.edu/ New program in Artificial Intelligence in Business The Jain School of Global Management has launched a Master of Arts in Business Intelligence (MAIB) program, which will begin in October 2021. A two-year, full-time program is accredited by the Australian Government Quality Agency and Higher Education Standards (TEQSA) and will be offered in two formats: online on weekends and on campus in Sydney (classes will be held online until borders open). For more visit www.spjain.org Admissions open at Manipal Groups AUA College of Medicine The Manipal Groups American University of Antigua (AUA) College of Medicine has opened admissions for admission in September 2021. Grade 12 students who are committed to pursuing a career in medicine and have ambitions to practice medicine in India, SH. BA, Canada or MB can apply. For more information, visit https://www.auamed.org/ Application for IDP Study Abroad International education services company IDP has launched an Overseas Study Application to help students explore their dream institutions and courses and application status with just a few clicks. He will also link them with IDPs international education specialists for a one-on-one (cost-free) counseling session. The app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play and is free to use. The Sampark Foundation launches the Teacher Health Line The Sampark Foundation, in collaboration with six state governments, has launched a dedicated, cost-free Health Line for all teachers in the country to help alleviate pressure on local physicians and assist in the early detection and management of COVID-19. This campaign, called Sampark Teacher Healthline will be activated all over India until the pandemic is controlled. The cost of all transactions will be borne by the Sampark Foundation. To use the Health Line, teachers can call +918068 172473 through their registered phone number in the Sampark Smart Shala Application. SRM-AP University signs memorandum with TEC-NTHU Taiwan Tsing Hua National University Education Center (TEC-NTHU) has introduced five oxygen concentrators at SRM University-AP. SRM-AP University also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with TEC-NTHU for bilateral knowledge exchange. The TEC-SRMAP center on the university campus will offer certification courses in Mandarin and will also assist students towards academic opportunities and scholarships in Taiwan. Pearson VUE issues IT Certification Value report Pearson VUE recently published its latest IT Certification report. The report explores why candidates pursue IT certification and provides a detailed overview of how certification benefits are for individuals and employers. The latest findings were surveyed by 29,000 candidates who completed the IT certification exams between November 2019 and October 2020. The report can be accessed at www.pearsonvue.com/voc University of Sheffield to tackle carbon emissions Researchers from the University of Sheffield are part of a new $ 20 million center set to play a key role in leading research and innovation to support governments’ plans for a Green Industrial Revolution. The new UKRI-funded Industrial Decarbonization Research and Innovation Center (IDRIC) will tackle carbon emissions from industrial groups. The center will collaborate with the University of Sheffield Energy Institute to address energy challenges. UPES announces scholarships UPES has announced scholarships for children of the COVID front force, teachers and those who have unfortunately lost their parent due to COVID-19. This will be applicable to both existing and new students. A 20% tuition fee scholarship will be offered to COVID front line fighter units and a 100% comprehensive tuition fee scholarship will be provided to students who have lost a parent from COVID-19. A 20% scholarship has been announced for the one-year tuition fee for teacher pavilions. For details, visit https://bit.ly/3fJjFSQ

