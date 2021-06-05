Putin: Ready to resume peace treaty talks in Japan

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stressed that he is ready to continue negotiations on a peace treaty with Japan, despite last year’s amendment to his country’s constitution that banned the ceding of any part of its territory.

Putin spoke with the heads of major international online news agencies during an international economic forum in St. Petersburg on Friday.

Japan and Russia have not yet signed a peace treaty more than 75 years after the end of World War II, with the issue involving the Russian-controlled islands claimed by Japan remaining unresolved.

The Japanese government maintains that the islands are an integral part of Japan’s territory. He says the islands were illegally occupied after World War II.

Putin said it was necessary to consider changing the Russian constitution.

But he added that he does not think peace treaty talks with Japan should be suspended.

Putin called Japan and Russia natural partners in many areas, showing that countries can cooperate in a number of areas.

He said Russia is ready to continue talks based on the understanding that both sides share a strategic interest in concluding a peace treaty.

Russia’s constitution does not prohibit demarcation. Putin is believed to have called for peace treaty negotiations to be maintained as the summit talks with Japan have not been held for nearly two years.