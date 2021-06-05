An election in Peru focused on Keiko Fujimori Communism, COVID-19

The people of the country came to applaud his presidential candidate Pedro Castillo, a left-wing populist teacher hailed by supporters as a savior in difficult times.

We want a man of the people, a farmer, a president for all of us, said Maria Pinto, 45, a housewife at a wild pro-Castillo rally in this historic mountain town. Pedro will return the wealth of the country to the people.

His opponent fails to generate similar excitement. Keiko Fujimori, a two-time presidential loser, and the daughter of Alberto Fujimori, the former president who is serving a 25-year prison sentence for crimes against humanity, are accused of taking bribes and money laundering.

But supporters, especially in the business class, hit during the pandemic, see it as a safer choice.

Peruvian Free Party presidential candidate Pedro Castillo holds a large, mocking pencil during his closing campaign rally in Lima, Peru, on Thursday. Former rural school teacher will face rival candidate Keiko Fujimori in Sunday’s election. (Guadalupe Pardo / Associated Press)

With COVID-19, tourism died, we were all fired, and now we need stability to get back, said Victor Hugo Quispe, who runs a travel company here and plans to cast his vote for Fujimori. This is not a time for more uncertainty.

Election Sunday involving a pair of populists from opposite ends of the ideological spectrum comes as many Peruvians are losing hope for their economy and democracy.

Six of the last seven presidents have either been forced out of office amid allegations of wrongdoing or have faced charges following the end of their terms. The country went through three presidents in a week last November amid fierce street demonstrations against the dysfunctional political class.

COVID-19 brought another kind of misery, disrupting the health care system, killing at least 184,000 of Peru’s 32 million people, the world’s highest death rate, and shrinking the once-strong economy by 11.1% last year. World Bank estimates that 2 million people were plunged into poverty.

So much of what we are seeing in this election comes down to the destruction of COVID-19, said Gustavo Gorriti, a well-known Peruvian journalist. There was so much loss, so much suffering, both on a personal level and in the economy.

Presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori of the People’s Force party punches a supporter during a rally in the Puente Piedra neighborhood on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, on Tuesday. Fujimori will face rival candidate Pedro Castillo in Sunday’s presidential election. (Martin Mejia / Associated Press)

Polls show a draw near when Fujimori cuts the lead Castillo held after finishing in first place in an initial round of voting in April. She finished second. Each garnered less than 20% of the vote in a fragmented constituency of 18 candidates.

The competition has highlighted some of the geographical, socio-economic and ethnic factors that divide the country.

Castillo, 51, who has never held public office and was a political outsider before this year, draws much of his support from the impoverished, indigenous population in the Andes. Fujimori, 46, who would become the country’s first female president, is running stronger in the capital, Lima, and other coastal areas that have benefited from long-standing export-oriented, free-market economic policies she has supported. .

A sense of insecurity and premonition precedes election day, as each campaign portrays the opposing candidate as an extremist Castillo a communist and a terrorist who will scare investors, Fujimori a thief and dictator on hold.

Adding to the tension was the massacre of 16 people last month in a remote jungle region known for the illegal cultivation of scalp, the raw ingredient of cocaine.

People’s People’s Party presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori shook supporters during her closing campaign rally in Lima, Peru, on Thursday. Fujimori will face rival candidate Pedro Castillo in an election on Sunday. (Associated Press)

The attackers left leaflets warning people not to vote on June 6 and denouncing Fujimori supporters as traitors. Authorities blamed the strike on the remnants of the Maoist Shining Path guerrilla group, which staged a bloody uprising against the government in the 1980s.

After Alberto Fujimori became president in 1990, a milestone for the small Peruvian minority tracing their origins to Japanese immigrants, he made his reputation as an unstoppable enemy of the insurgents. At one point, he dissolved Congress while claiming lawmakers were blocking his efforts to fight terrorism and enact free-market economic reforms to mitigate hyperinflation.

His style of domination became known as Fujimorism attacked by critics as authoritarian, but hailed by supporters of his daughters as a powerful leadership.

Fujimori lifted Peru out of the economic crisis and at the same time defeated terrorism, said Carmen Mara Carranza, 38, a marketing manager for a beauty products firm. Those who have not lived during those years do not even know. But I saw how my parents suffered. God protect us from communism.

In 2009 nine years after he resigned and Congress found he was morally incapable of serving Fujimori was convicted of ordering a military squad to carry out a couple of massacres that left 25 dead while on duty.

The unwavering champion of her 82-year-old obese fathers, Cheiko’s legacy, Keiko Fujimori has vowed to forgive her if elected.

She was only 19 when her parents separated in 1994 and her father made her his first lady. After studying business administration in the United States, she was elected to the Peruvian Congress in 2006, continuing to lose the presidential direction in 2011 and 2016.

In March, after a two-year investigation, prosecutors accused her and her accomplices of money laundering and corruption, particularly claiming she took $ 1.2 million in bribes from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht for her 2011 campaign.

Prosecutors called for the dissolution of her party, the People’s Force, and recommended that she be jailed for 30 years. A judge is examining the evidence.

Fujimori denies the allegations and calls them a political coup. She spent 13 months in custody on related charges in 2018 and 2019.

The election with accompanying presidential immunity could keep Fujimori out of jail.

For his part, Castillo has vowed to eliminate corruption, a call for his base.

Pedro is for people, Keiko is a criminal! sang Julin Rojas, 40, a taxi driver who attended a recent Castillo rally in central Limas Plaza San Martn, where he helped erect a picture of Keiko Fujimori in a mocking prison cell and parade it around the square.

Castillo, who uses a wide-brimmed rustic hat and plays his rural roots, has said he would rewrite the constitution to give more economic power to the government.

This would include raising taxes and fees in the core mining sector in Peru. He has accused multi-nationals of plundering the country’s wealth in copper and other minerals.

His motto No Poorer in a Rich Country has resonated in the countryside and among the urban working class and sparked a stream of criticism that he would turn Peru into the next Venezuela.

Supporters of Peruvian Free Party presidential candidate Pedro Castillo attend his closing campaign rally in Lima, Peru, on Thursday. Former rural school teacher will face rival candidate Keiko Fujimori in an election Sunday. (Guadalupe Pardo / Associated Press)

Castillo has vowed to protect private property and individual savings and rejects any ideological affinity with Hugo Chavez, the late socialist leader whom critics hold responsible for Venezuela’s economic devastation.

We are not communists, we are not chavistas, we are not terrorists, he told a crowd in April in the northern Peruvian city of Mncora. We are workers, just like each of you.

For its part, Fujimori has sought to soften its right-wing image, pledging to implement measures to help the poor, including raising the minimum wage, strengthening aid to students and retirees, and providing oxygen grants. of $ 2,500 for each family that lost someone in COVID-19.

She also recently admitted that she and her party had made mistakes and vowed to run a clean government.

Among Fujimoris’ incredible supporters are Mario Vargas Llosa, the Peruvian Nobel laureate who lost the 1990 presidential election to her father and has been a fierce critic of father and daughter. In a column for the Spanish daily El Pas, Vargas Llosa, a resident of Madrid, labeled Castillo a threat to democracy and called Keiko Fujimori the smallest of the two evils.

However, many have questioned her commitment to democracy, given her fathers history and what critics call her hostility to criticism and free speech.

I would never vote for the return of Fujimorism, wrote columnist Ernesto de la Jara in the newspaper La Repblica. To vote for him means to betray myself.

For many people, there may not be good choices in polls. Voting is mandatory for the majority, but it is unclear how much the pandemic will reduce turnout or how many voters may submit spoiled or blank ballots in rejecting both candidates.

Both Fujimori and Castillo and their parties have a lot of support and both have released a lot of passion, but both have also been discredited and rejected for many reasons, said Eduardo Dargent, a political scientist in Lima. For many voters, especially in the middle class, this election represents a difficult, even tragic moment.

Special Correspondent Adriana Len in Lima contributed to this report.