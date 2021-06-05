COVID-19 Update for June 5: Here is the latest information on the BC coronavirus

Here is your daily update with everything you need to know about the new coronavirus situation in BC
Article author:
Scott Brown, Tiffany Crawford, Cheryl Chan, David Carrigg
Content of the article
Heres your daily update with everything you need to know about the new coronavirus situation in BC for May 24, 2021.
Give a summary of what is happening in BC right here so you can get the latest news at a glance. This site will be updated regularly throughout the day, with added developments as they occur.
Check here for more updates throughout the day.
BCS COVID-19 CASE NUMBERS
From the latest figures given on June 4:
Total number of confirmed cases: 145,049 (2,453 active cases) New issues since June 2: 183 Total deaths: 1,710 (one new death) Cases hospitalized: 224 Intensive care: 59 Total vaccines: 3,488,884 doses administered; 256,725 second doses Cured of acute infection: 140,835 Long-term care and assisted living homes and acute care facilities currently affected: 7
proclamation
Content of the article
5 a.m. Meet the doctors and nurses and the heartbreaker within IAS Surveys
Joe Trudeau is connected to half a dozen machines and other medical devices.
It has it attached to the fan that helps it breathe. Plus a dialysis machine and a monitor that shows his heart rate and blood pressure. There are chest tubes, intravenous pumps and a purple bag containing nutrients that spill into his colon.
Trudeau is 49 years old.
As of Friday, he had been in the Surrey Memorial Hospital critical care unit for 42 days and had been in a ventilator for 32.
proclamation
Content of the article
He was a healthy 240 pound man. He loved life. He loved his children. He worked hard for his family. Now he has shrunk, COVID has done him a disservice, he lost about pa 100, said his wife Karla Trudeau.
That virus, its deadly. Deadly. My husband is in the ICU and I’m not even sure if he will ever return. This is my message: Do not take things for granted. Really think about the life you have with your family. How precious it is.
Trudeau is one of many critically ill COVID-19 patients who flooded intensive care units during the threatening third wave period BC. The number of admissions across the province fluctuates between 30 and 50 during the winter months of 2021, but increased dramatically in April: 66 in the first week, 94 in the second, 107 in the third. ICU admissions remained stubbornly high until mid-May, when the wave began to spread.
Read more K HTU.
12:00 For the fourth day in a row, BC recorded less than 200 cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
Health officials said there were 183 new cases, bringing active cases in the province to 2,453. Of the active cases, 224 are in patients who are hospitalized, including 59 in critical care.
One person died during the 24-hour reporting period. The total death toll in BC now stands at 1,710.
Demand for the vaccine is high, said Health Minister Adrian Dix and BC provincial health chief Bonnie Henry.
FIVE MAPS OF THE COURTS OF THE CASE OF THE WEEKLY, VACCINATION FEES
BC Vaccine Monitor
LOCAL RESOURCES for COVID-19 information
Here are some information and pages about COVID-19 from various health and government agencies.
