Unthinkable: Activists renew call to end US aid to Israel | Human Rights News

Washington DC Palestinian human rights defenders in the United States have condemned a recent visit to the US capital by Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, renewing their calls to end US unconditional military aid to Israel.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham told reporters last week that Israel will seek $ 1 billion to replenish its Iron Dome missile interception system, as well as purchase ammunition for the Israeli air force, after 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian faction that rules the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli bombing of the besieged Palestinian territory killed 235 Palestinians, including 67 children, and displaced at least 58,000 Palestinians. Twelve people in Israel, including two children, were killed by rockets fired by Palestinian groups in Gaza.

The State Department is already trying to provide $ 735 million in additional arms sales over the $ 3.8 billion US taxpayers give to Israel each year, Al Jazeera told Mohamad Habehh, a national development coordinator with American Muslims for Palestine.

To come to the United States and demand another $ 1 billion after the mass destruction of Gaza, after the killing of over 60 children, is undeniable.

Military edge

Reports of a meeting between Gantz and U.S. President Joe Bidens national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday morning did not indicate whether the Israelis expected the $ 1 billion request for military aid had been made official.

Gantz cicerone that he discussed the defense of Israel QME with Sullivan. QME stands for qualitative military advantage, demonstrating Israel’s technological and military superiority that the United States has for decades helped fund generous aid packages that critics say encourage the Israeli government to operate with impunity in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

U.S. tax money should not be spent on financing apartheid and ethnic cleansing, especially when there is so much need here in the United States, Habehh said.

The National Security Council said in a declaration that during the meeting, Sullivan stressed the commitment of the Biden administrations to strengthen all aspects of the US-Israel security partnership, including support for the Iron Dome system.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) meets with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on June 3 [Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via AFP]

Mr. Sullivan stressed the importance of ensuring that immediate humanitarian aid is able to reach the people of Gaza, the statement also said. On May 25, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that the US would provide $ 38 million in humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.

But for some Palestinian rights activists, the gesture feels empty.

So you give a few million dollars to the Palestinians for humanitarian aid, but then you sell hundreds of millions of dollars in weapons to the country you are oppressing? said Laura Albast, a Palestinian-American activist with the Palestinian Youth Movement who took part in a small demonstration outside the White House against the Gantz visit and the expected request for help Thursday afternoon.

Biden said he would stand up for human rights. Weve gone to the streets to march on tens of thousands, we have signed petitions, we have raised our voice against the Israeli crimes of apartheid. But it is clear that Joe Biden does not care about us or the human rights of the Palestinians, Albast told Al Jazeera.

She added that there are relatives in Gaza whose house was destroyed during an Israeli bombing last month. They are all safe, thank God, she said. But their house is completely destroyed. Where are they going now?

The 11-day Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip killed 235 Palestinians, injured many more, and destroyed critical buildings and infrastructure throughout the territory. [File: Mohammed Salem/Reuters]

US aid to Israel

US military aid to Israel has long been considered a cornerstone of the country’s foreign policy, and the considerable political influence of pro-Israel groups has helped build a strong, bilateral consensus in the billions of dollars that Washington sends to Israel each vit.

But Palestinian advocacy groups say they are seeing a changing discourse about Israel-Palestine in the US and that public opinion is shifting among Democratic Party voters even if that shift has not yet reached the leaders of the party institution.

However, progressive Democratic Party members are increasingly open in their criticism of military aid. When the Biden administration announced its intention to sell Israel an additional $ 735 million in ammunition, a revelation first reported during the Israeli attack on Gaza, some progressive members of Congress tried to block it.

A bill has also been introduced by Representative Betty McCollum seeking to ensure that US aid money is not used to facilitate the destruction of Palestinian homes by Israel, the detention of Palestinian children and the confiscation of Palestinian land, among other actions.

“My colleagues are rushing to give the Israeli military another billion dollars to fund apartheid, while our education system, our health care system, our housing system all remain unfunded,” Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush said in a recent post. tweet, in connection with the visit of the Gantzs. Our communities need that $ 1 billion. Send us on site.

Meanwhile, on May 23, more than 500 Democrats and others who worked on Bidens’s presidential campaign signed a letter urging his administration to take a stronger stance against Israel and do more to defend it. the rights of Palestine. As you posted on Twitter last month, no responsible American president can remain silent when fundamental human rights are violated. We could not agree more. That is why we urge you to unequivocally condemn the Israelis killing Palestinian civilians, letters UNITED.

For Palestinian-American activists, such signs are an encouraging indication that their years of organization have begun to bear fruit. Things are starting to change, Habehh said. For so long American aid to Israel has been a total empty and unconditional control, and when the case is, why would Israel ever change its behavior?