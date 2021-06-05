Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Saturday

The last:

As Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination continues to grow rapidly, the country’s top health official is reiterating the importance of taking a full two-dose series, especially with the latest variant of concern now uncovered in some provinces.

Dr. Theresa Tam said on Friday that the recently named deltavariant, which was first discovered in India and also known as B.1.617, has been found “essentially all over Canada”.

The variant, believed to be behind recent peaks in COVID-19 cases in parts of the UK, has been shown to be more contagious than previous versions of the coronavirus novel, Tam said.

Preliminary data released last week by Public Health England suggested that the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca-Oxford were effective against the delta variant after two doses, but less efficacy was shown with just one dose.

Sixty-five percent of eligible Canadians had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, but vaccine trackers indicate that approximately seven percent of the eligible population had been fully vaccinated.

William Bechard, 83, left on Friday to watch his friend Rory O’Farrell, 92, receive his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the CAA Center sports complex in Brampton, Ont. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press)

Tam said the increased transmissibility of the delta variant was “definitely a disturbing feature”.

“[It]means in under-vaccinated populations, or if we release them [of]”public health measures … in the context of a transmissible variant, that variant can be removed and replaced by other viruses in communities,” she said.

“So it is very important to take that second dose when variants such as the delta variant are in our community.”

WATCH | The second key to the delta vaccine dose, health officials say:

The most contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, first identified in India, is taking place in Ontario and officials are competing to get more people fully vaccinated. Research has shown, one dose of the vaccine is only about 33 percent effective against the delta variant. 2:03

Some provinces are accelerating their second-dose delivery as more vaccine supplies flow into the country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that large deliveries of vaccines will continue over the summer, with more than two million doses of Pfizer expected each week until the end of August.

Trudeau said nine million doses of Pfizer will arrive in July, with another 9.1 million expected in August. He added that Canada has also negotiated an option for another three million doses of Pfizer to be delivered in September.

Trudeau said he was encouraged by the spread of the country’s vaccines, adding that Canadians have “reason to hope for this summer and fall”.

“The more vaccinated people, the safer we are all … so let’s start looking forward to more of what we want, from dinner camps to friends,” he said.

What is happening all over Canada

As of 12:15 pm ET Saturday, Canada had reported 1,390,507 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 25,820 considered active. A CBC News death toll was 25,705.

About 65 percent of all Canadians have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Over the past three months, the number of doses administered nationwide has gone from about one million to more than 25 million. About 29 million doses of the vaccine have been delivered to Canada, most of them Pfizer-BioNtech vaccines.

Trudeau said Canada’s current order of 48 million doses will be fully delivered by August.

British Columbia reported 183 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional death on Friday. It was the fourth day in a row that the province had a new daily number of issues under 200.

WATCH | Reports of heart inflammation among a small number of children who received the Pfizer vaccine:

A small number of children who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine reported swelling in the heart. Researchers and officials are closely monitoring the phenomenon, but so far they have found no cause for alarm. 2:03

Alberta reported 244 new cases and seven additional deaths, while in neighboring countries Saskatchewan, health officials reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Manitoba reported 329 new cases and four additional deaths. Dozens of COVID-19 patients stayed in intensive care units in other provinces in an effort to vacate beds.

INOntario, the province reported 744 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 additional deaths on Saturday. The number of people in hospital due to the disease was 625, with 516 people in the ICU due to COVID-19.

Quebecon Saturday reported228 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths, according to a provincial panel.

Beyond the North,Nunavuton Saturday reported no new COVID-19 cases, according to Prime Minister Joe Savikataaq. There are three active cases in Iqaluit.

neither Northwestern territories neitherYukon reported any new occasion on Friday.

In Atlantic Canada on Friday, Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new COVID-19 cases.

Prince Edward Islandreported two new cases Thursday and no new cases Friday.

New Brunswick reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday whileNew Scotland reported 18 new cases.

WATCH | Plans to reopen Atlantic Provinces include a vaccine trial strategy:

The Atlantic provinces have plans to allow Canadian travelers to come without quarantine, as long as they are fully vaccinated. It is not far from the concept of vaccine passports, and for Canadians still waiting for the first and second doses, it raises issues of justice. 1:57

On Friday, Nova Scotia began releasing a weekly report on the number of people who have dropped COVID-19 even though they have received either one or two doses of the vaccine.

According to figures provided by the Nova Scotia Department of Health, of the nearly 4,000 positive cases recorded since March 15, 24 people who had both shots and 187 people who had a single shot tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Robert Strang, the province’s chief health official, says there is nothing in the statistics to be alarmed about. No vaccine is 100 percent effective, he said, and those who receive only one dose are less protected than those who are fully vaccinated.

What is happening around the world

As of Saturday, more than 172.6 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tool. The reported number of global deaths was more than 3.7 million.

Japan has shipped 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan, more than doubling the number of shootings available on the island.

The vaccines landed at Taipei’s main international airport on Friday afternoon as 472 new infections were reported in Taiwan.

Australian the second most populous state Victoria on Saturday announced a small increase in cases purchased domestically with COVID-19.

Five new cases have been reported, bringing Victoria total to 70 in the latest outbreak.

The state capital Melbourne has entered its second weekend of a difficult stalemate, which will end on June 10th. Restrictions eased for the rest of the state on Friday.

Police on horseback patrol near a mass vaccination center against anti-vaccination protesters in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday. (William West / AFP / Getty Images)

IN United States, Hawaii Governor David Ige said Friday that the state will lift its quarantine and COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers after 70 percent of the state’s population has been vaccinated against the disease.

Hawaii will also lift its requirement for people to wear masks inside once that level is reached, he said.

The State Department website said 59 percent of Hawaii’s population had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 52 percent completed their dosing regimen.

Currently, travelers coming from abroad must spend 10 days in quarantine or, to circumvent that quarantine, they must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken before departure for the islands.