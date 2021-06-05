Two days earlier, the monsoon reaches over Maharashtra and Goa





Southwest Monsoon on Saturday advanced to Goa and Maharashtra, two days before the normal start date here. The date of its arrival over the state is close to that in 2020, when the start was declared on June 6th. The normal start date over southern Goa and Maharashtra is June 7th. Over Pune and Mumbai, the normal monsoon start date is June 10 and June 11, respectively. The Meteorological Department of India said the monsoon had covered the Central Arabian Sea, all regions of coastal Karnataka, Goa and South Maharashtra, parts of Andhra Pradesh, parts of Tamil Nadu, parts of Telangana and Central Bay of Bengal on Saturday. With such rapid progress since its inception over Kerala on June 3, the Monsoon Northern Frontier currently passes through Harnai, Solapur, Raichur, Kurnool, Tirupati and Cuddalore over the mainland. Pune has experienced continuous rainfall since Friday and monsoon-like conditions in the form of cloud development have been built. On Saturday, rainfall over a nine-hour period recorded in Lohegaon, until 5.30pm, was 34 mm. Monsoon is likely to arrive on Pune on Sunday, said Anupam Kashyapi, head of IMD weather forecast division Pune. On favorable weather systems, he said, “There is an offshore trough that runs between South Maharashtra and South Kerala along with a cyclonic air circulation extending over the Arabian Sea adjacent to the Goa-Karnataka coast. The impact of these two systems are causing rain over southern Maharashtra, marking the arrival of the monsoon over the state this year. ” Currently, Southwest Monsoon is active over Kerala, Lakshadweep, Mahe, some areas of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and the districts of Sindhudurg, Solapur, Sangli, southern Ratnagiri, Raigad and Satara in Maharashtra. Heavy rainfall was reported over the last 24 hours over Jukkal (123mm) and Nizam Sagar (70mm) in Telangana; Tiruppuvanam (120 mm) and Periyar (69 mm) in Tamil Nadu; Kundapura (89.6 mm) located in coastal Karnataka; Pathri (72mm) and Purna (92mm) in Maharashtra. Southwest Monsoon on Sunday is expected to advance into more areas of Maharashtra, the rest of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and more areas of the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea over the next 24 hours, IMD officials said. . Although the monsoon has been progressing every day for the past three days, it may now slow down over the next week. “There are favorable monsoon conditions prevailing over Mumbai … the rains have remained on the trail of light intensity in nature. If the monsoon does not advance on June 6, then it may take another six to seven days for the monsoon to hit Mumbai, ”Kashyapi said. At the beginning of the season, the accompanying rainfall is expected to stay light to moderate over the Maharashtra. “The intensity of the rain over the state where the monsoon has come from will decrease after June 7. There will be a new magic added from June 11 to 17,” Kashyapi added. This means that farmers should refrain from undertaking any kharif planting until next week, experts said.

