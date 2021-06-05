Pakistan makes progress in grouping Asia-Pacific in terror finance estimates





Pakistan upgraded its assessments with the Asia Pacific Group (APG) on Money Laundering, a 41-nation group that is a regional associate of the Financial Action Task Force, ahead of a decision on it. gray list status later this month. Out of 40 parameters, Pakistan has made progress in about 21 and decreased to 1, APG Mutual Assessment Report (MER) published on June 4 said, adding that this meant that Pakistan moves one category higher in its rating in APG. Overall, Pakistan has made significant progress in addressing the technical compliance deficiencies identified in its MER and has been reassessed in 22 recommendations, the APG’s second MER report explained, adding that it had cleared 31 of the 40 points in total In line with or largely in line with the body’s international standards for anti-money laundering / counter-terrorism financing (AML / CFT) measures. Pakistan will move from the advanced level [expedited] for extended follow-up and will continue to report to the APG on progress in strengthening its AML / CFT law enforcement. Pakistan submitted its third progress report in February 2021, said the APGs report submitted to the group in May 2021, which noted that Pakistan had passed a number of new laws in recent months that make its systems more compatible with these issues. Significantly, the APGs meeting last month, which included India, also kept Bhutan on the expanded follow-up list, with 29 of the 40 recommendations rated as compliant or largely compliant. Government sources here said it was not necessary that Pakistan’s improvement in the APG would also lead to a break in the FATF, which will decide at its next plenary session from June 21-25 whether to keep Pakistan on the list. greylists, by lowering it to blacklist or removing it from the color-coded list of countries facing sanctions that has affected its global credit rating and access to international credit. In particular, Pakistan’s inability to end UN Security Council funding defined groups and entities including the Haqqani group, al-Qaeda, Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad, and the prosecution of the leadership of them had successfully held the ratings. The Paris-based FATF has so far cleared Pakistan of 24 of the 27 points in the action plan it has been in charge of since 2018, leading its Industries [now Energy] Minister Hammad Azhar to declare in February 2021, to sit on the FATF blacklist is no longer an option. The last three points of unpaid action, on which the Government of Pakistan claims it will also be cleared (i) demonstrate that terrorist financing investigations and prosecutions (TFs) target persons and entities acting on behalf of or under the direction of persons or certain entities; (ii) demonstrating that TF prosecutions result in effective, proportionate and discouraging sanctions; and (iii) demonstrating the effective implementation of targeted financial sanctions against all designated terrorists, particularly those acting for or on their behalf.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos