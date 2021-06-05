India opposes vaccine passport at G7 summit





India has expressed concern and opposed the approval of the Covid-19 vaccine passport at the G7 meeting of health ministers, stating that any such action would be extremely discriminatory among the lower vaccination levels in developing countries compared to those Developed. The G7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States At this stage of the pandemic, it is appropriate to also discuss India’s concern over the idea of ​​a vaccine passport, given the lower vaccination rates of the population in developing countries compared to developed ones, and given the issues of without addressing an equal and affordable approach, the delivery and supply of safe and effective vaccines, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said Friday, addressing the meeting. India was invited as a guest to the G-7 summit of these years. Less coverage Vardhan stressed that vaccine passports will be unfavorable for people in developing countries as vaccine coverage is much lower than that in developed countries. Several developed countries, including the US and UK, had talked about introducing vaccine passports to allow their citizens to travel abroad or for visitors from other countries to enter. The EU is also said to have worked to introduce a vaccine travel document for tourists. Ramping supplies India is currently producing 60 percent of the world’s vaccines and is fit to meet global needs, Vardhan noted during the G7 summit. He added that it is necessary to increase the production of vaccines and ensure their fair supply. It should be noted that the Indias Covaxin vaccine has not yet received approval from the World Health Organization (WHO) for Emergency Use Listing (EUL). On Friday, VK Paul, Niti Aayog, Health Member, had said that the government is pursuing both Bharat Biotech and WHO for listing. Meanwhile, on May 25, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech said it is likely to receive EUL approval from the WHO between July and September. Crown calculations & strokes In addition, India administered 22,78,60,317 vaccines in the country with 36,50,080 doses of vaccines given in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am. In phase 3 vaccination for the 18-44 age group, India inoculated the first dose to 2,59,69,460 beneficiaries and the second dose to 1,19,137 people. Moreover, India reported less than 2 lakh cases at 1,20,529 on Saturday, the lowest in almost two months, Ministry of Health data showed. This is also the ninth day in a row when the country reported less than 2 lakh cases. Cumulatively, India reported 2,86,94,879 infections of which 15,55,248 were active cases, those cured were 2,67,95,549 and the number of deaths was 3,44,082. It should be noted that India’s active load is also below 20 loops for five consecutive days. A net decline of 80,745 has been witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 5.42 percent of the country’s total positive cases. In addition, daily recurrences continue to outpace new daily infections for the 23rd day in a row. 1,97,894 recoveries have been recorded in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, a total of 20,84,421 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am in the country and cumulatively India has conducted over 36.1 crore tests at 36,11,74,142 so far. Also, the weekly positivity rate is currently at 6.89 percent while the daily positivity rate stands at 5.78 percent on Saturday. It has remained less than 10 percent for 12 consecutive days now.

