Delhi government claims Center “blocked” its distribution on the eve of the ration scheme | Delhi News





NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Saturday claimed that the Center had “blocked” the ambitious distribution of the ration scheme threshold that would have benefited 72-lak ration card holders in the national capital and called the move “politically motivated”.

Secret development sources, however, claimed that the lieutenant governor did not reject the proposal as it was “portrayed” by the Delhi government.

“The dossier on the scheme announcement, proposed to be implemented through private vendors, has been returned for review to the prime minister by LG,” they said.

While claiming it was preparing to launch the scheme in the coming days, the Office of the Chief Minister (CMO), in a statement, claimed that the lieutenant governor returned the file on June 2 stating that the scheme could not be implemented.

He said, “LG has dismissed the file for implementing the ration threshold distribution citing two reasons – the Center will not yet approve the scheme and an ongoing lawsuit.”

Delhi Food Minister Imran Hussain, however, asserted that by law, no approval is required for initiating such a scheme.

“More than six letters were sent to the Center by the Delhi government since 2018 informing them of the scheme. Citing an ongoing court case, where no stand has been ordered, to stop the spread of such a revolutionary scheme of makes it clear that this decision is politically motivated, “Hussain accused.

The Delhi government was ready to start distributing on the eve of the ration scheme within one to two days, benefiting 72 poor beneficiaries, the CMO statement said.

She claimed that after accepting all the Center’s suggestions, the Delhi government had sent the file for final approval and immediate distribution of the scheme to LG on May 24, which was returned by him “rejecting” the scheme.

Earlier, the name of the scheme – ‘Mukhyamantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana’ – was dropped by the Delhi government over the opposition raised by the Center.

However, a source, while confirming that LG has not rejected the proposal, said: “It has been advised again, as before on 20 March 2018, that since the proposal seeks to change the distribution method, it would necessarily require the prior approval of the Center by Section 12 (2) (h) of the National Food Safety Act 2013. ”

Also, a claim has been filed by Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh in the Supreme Court challenging the proposed regulation of the ration threshold distribution by the Delhi government. The center is a party to the petition scheduled to be heard on August 20, the source said.

Under the scheme, each beneficiary was entitled to receive 4 kg of flour and one kg of cleaned and packaged rice on their doorstep.

The Delhi government had completed the preparatory work for the implementation of the scheme. Tenders were awarded, a letter of intent was issued and sellers were scheduled for delivery on the eve, according to the CMO statement.

“The Center ‘s obstructions also severely compromise Delhi’ s fight against a possible third wave of coronavirus. People forced to stand in long queues outside ration stores can contract the infection and can transmit it to their children. in mind, the Delhi government had it quickly – tracked implementation of this scheme, “she said.

The CMO claimed that similar distribution system models in the last mile have been started in Andhra Pradesh and Haryana.







