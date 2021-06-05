BJP offered 15 Rs loop to pull the nomination, claims the name of K Surendran; charge the party junks

BJP’s Kerala unit, under attack on allegations of using large sums of black money in April 6 assembly polls, found itself in a new row on Saturday, with a candidate claiming to have removed the Rs 15 loop for withdrawing his appointment against BJP head of state Surendran.

The BJP denied the allegations as baseless and said it was a conspiracy against the party.

K Sundara, a BSP candidate of the Manjeswaram constituency in Kasaragod district and a name of Surendran, had withdrawn his appointment letters on 22 March.

However Surendran lost the election. The similarity between the duo’s names is said to have helped Sundara collect 467 votes in the constituency as an independent during the 2016 Assembly polls in which Surendran had lost to IUML BP candidate Abdul Razzaq by 89 votes.

“BJP leaders asked me to withdraw my candidacy. I had asked for Rs 15 lakh but they only gave me Rs 2.5 lakh and a mobile phone worth Rs 15,000. I had also asked for a wine shop in Karnataka if they were able to win “But once the election was over, no one bothered to call me,” Sundara told the media.

In addition to withdrawing her candidacy, Sundara had also joined BJP. Manjeswaram was one of the constituencies for BJP in Kerala where the party set its sights on winning.

BJP, however, denied the allegations. “We did not offer him anything to withdraw his nomination. He had publicly explained why he withdrew his candidacy. Now he has changed his position. It looks like someone is squeezing him. We suspect he is making such accusations because of pressure from CPI (M) and IUML, “said BJP district president K Sreekanth.

Meanwhile, CPI (M) VV candidate Rameshan, who came third in the 2021 elections, today addressed the Kasaragod district police chief requesting the registration of a case in this case after the development.

The CPI (M) has accused BJP of using large sums of black money in assembly polls. IUML KTA Ashraf had won the seat with 65,758 votes, while Surendran managed to collect 65,013 votes. Rameshan received 40,639 votes.

Earlier, a Janadhipathya Rashtriya (JRP) Party leader had claimed that BJP had offered a Rs 10 lakh bribe to JRP chairman CK Janu to run as NDA candidate by Sulthan Bathery. BJP had also denied this claim.

Meanwhile, in the ‘Heist Kodakarahavala case’, the special investigation team on Saturday questioned the driver and personal assistant of the head of state BJP.

The investigation team, investigating the robbery of the Havala money highway in Kodakara on April 3, three days before the State Assembly polls, had questioned the RSS leader and secretary of the state organization BJP M Ganeshan and the secretary of the Gireesh party office .

Congress called for a judicial inquiry into allegations against the BJP leadership. Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan urged the state government to investigate the allegations against the head of state BJP and the saffron party.

“Did the BJP chief include the helicopter rental in his election expenses. It was also the central BJP leadership who gave the money to the BJP candidates. Where did it all come from? All allegations of black money are being raised by Only candidates for BJP, “claimed Muraleedharan.

Investigators had also questioned BJP district general secretary Thrissur KR Hari and Ayyanthole area secretary G Kashinadhan in connection with the highway robbery.

According to a complaint filed by Shamjeer Samsudheen on 7 April, a gang had stopped his car on the Kodakara motorway here and robbed 25 Rs of loop held in the vehicle while he was traveling to Kochi from Kozhikode.

Although the complaint had said only 25 Rs loop was stolen, investigators later discovered that the actual amount could have been around Rs 3.5 crore and it was a Havala transaction, police sources said.