Covid-19: Goa extends the ongoing siege until June 14

The Goa government has extended the ongoing state-wide curfew over Covid until June 14, Prime Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday.

“Our government has decided to extend the State-Level Protection Road until 7 a.m., June 14, 2021. Time for essential stores is set to increase from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Prime Minister also announced that shops related to repairs of houses or buildings, readiness for monsoons and stationery will be allowed to open during the period of curfew.

The ongoing roundabout was extended earlier on May 29th.

Pramod Sawant had imposed a curfew in the coastal state from May 9 to May 23, in view of the large increase in Covid-19 cases. The State Police later extended it to May 31st.

Over 500 cases registered on Saturday

Goa reported 567 new Covid-19 positive cases and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. Total positive cases stand at 1,58,990.

So far, there are 8,216 active cases and 2,744 victims.

Up to 1,433 people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,48,030. The recovery rate is currently at 93.11 percent, the health department said.

