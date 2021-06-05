‘Sea Snot’ 100ft deep mud endangers marine life blamed for household waste

Experts in Turkey are calling for action after large blankets of the so-called “sea pipe” blocked its coastline, damaging the country’s marine life and fishing industry.

The thick, dark foamy substance, real name marine mucosa, occurs when algae are overloaded with nutrients as a result of warm weather and house and water pollution – all of which have increased over the past decades.

The sludge was first documented in Turkey in 2007, but experts believe it is the largest recorded slime instance.

The substance has now covered the shores of the Marmara Sea, which separates the Asian and European areas of the nation’s capital, Istanbul.

“It certainly affects our work,” fisherman Mahsum Daga, 42, told Agence France-Presse.

“You know what it does to shellfish? When they open, it stops them from closing again because it bothers you. All the sea snails here are dead.”

Professor Barış Salihoğlu, head of the METU Institute of Marine Sciences, said the sludge is including all the water from the surface to the bottom.

“We have seen a gel-like structure spreading across the sea and we have never encountered such a large mass before,” he told the Demirören News Agency (DHA) on Friday.

Cevahir Efe Akcelik, an environmental engineer and general secretary of the Union of Turkish Chambers of Engineers and Architects, told AFP: “Studies show that the mucosa is not only on the surface now but also runs 25 to 30 meters (80-100ft) of deep “

Salihoğlu said the increase in pollution and lack of waste treatment is worsening the situation, resulting in a significant reduction in oxygen levels at sea.

“Agricultural waste, industrial waste dumped into the sea from the deltas, the branches especially made it worse.

“We need to halve the pollution at least. Cleaning the pollution by at least half would return oxygen levels to normal within five to six years. We need patience and also swift action,” he added.

Salihoğlu said local wastewater treatment plants need to be upgraded in order to prevent further incidents of sea bloating, as well as reduce pollution in nearby rivers.

Istanbul University biology professor Muharrem Balci also warned that the mucus is now covering the sea surface “like a tent canvas”, which could have a devastating effect on marine life as oxygen dies from starvation and mussels and other creatures. the sea like crabs are being poisoned.

“It will smell like a rotten egg if this process does not stop,” Balci told AFP.

Tahsin Ceylan, a local filmmaker who is making a documentary about the sea urchin, told Sky News: “The state of the Marmara Sea is the result of what people are doing. This is the result of garbage and house pollution.

“The only thing to do is not to throw your rubbish in the sea. I think nature does not deserve this.”

Dr. Mustafa Sarı, dean of the Maritime Faculty at Bandırma University Onyedi Eylül, who is studying the economic effects of sea urchin, previously said that the increase in mucus is proof that the world needs to adapt to rising sea temperatures.

“We are experiencing the obvious effects of climate change and adaptation requires an adjustment of our usual practices,” he said, reported Guardian. “We need to start a full-scale effort to adapt.”