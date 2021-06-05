Malta Pharma company will supply Sputnik V 60 million Haryana government doses latest news





Image Source: AP A nurse prepares a Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 while people over the age of 40 are vaccinated at the American Institute School in La Paz, Bolivia. (Representative image) As India boosts vaccine production and announces floating tenders for additional strikes to speed up vaccination in the country and fight pandemic, the Haryana government on Saturday informed that an international pharmacy company has given an expression of interest to provide up to 60 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine at a cost of Rs 1,120 per dose. “An international pharmacy company has given an expression of interest to provide up to 60 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine. The cost of the dose will be around Rs 1,120. The firm has given a 30-day time limit to supply the first batch. of 5 lakh doses followed by 1 million doses every 20 days, “the Haryana government said. However, the government added that the offer came after the due date of the tender has expired, but it is still considering whether the pharmaceutical company can meet the criteria. “Although the bid came after the proper tender date has expired, it is still being carefully considered to see if it meets the criteria of the tender document and to ensure the optimal availability of vaccines for the state,” said Rajeev Arora, Additional Chief Secretary, Health in Haryana. READ ALSO |Delhi sets out plan to handle 3rd wave Covid, holder for 37K daily cases Haryana on Saturday reported 59 deaths from COVID-19 and 723 new positive cases, bringing the death toll and cases to 8,664 and 7,61,637, respectively. According to the health department, the latest deaths include five in Bhiwani, Rewari and Hisar and four each in the districts of Panipat, Sirsa, Jhajjar and Jind. Hisar reported the highest cases at 75, followed by Yamunanagar (67) and Panchkula (66). The total number of active cases in the state was 9,974 and the number of recoveries was 7,42,999. The recovery rate was 97.55 percent. The cumulative positivity rate was 8.26 percent, according to the health bulletin. READ ALSO | By July or early August, India will have enough vaccine to inoculate 1 million people a day: Center Denying any inequality in the distribution of Covid vaccines, the Center said on Saturday that private hospitals received over 1.20 crore vaccine doses in May. The Union Ministry of Health stressed that the Government of India, in close partnership with all the states and Territories of the Union (UT), is administering one of the largest Covid-19 vaccines in the world since 16 January. “Some media reports claim inequality in India vaccination. These reports are inaccurate and speculative in nature,” the Ministry of Health said. The Ministry of Health said that a National Covid-19 Liberalized and Accelerated Price Vaccination Strategy was adopted on 1 May, which is guiding Phase-III on vaccination. (With data from PTI, IANS) Latest India News







