CAQ appoints former Liberal Cabinet Minister Geoffrey Kelley as Kahnawake negotiator

The Avenir Qubecgovernment Coalition crossed party lines to find its new person for negotiations with Kahnawake Mohawk Council, appointing former Liberal Minister Geoffrey Kelley to the role.

Kelleyserve as Minister of Indigenous Affairs under the former Liberal governments in 2011-12, as well as from 2014 to 2018. He has since given up provincial politics.

Kelley will begin his new role on June 14, succeeding current negotiator Florent Gagn.

In the role, Kelley is tasked with “maintaining and renewing dialogue between the Quebec government and the Kahnawake Mohawk community” as well as negotiating agreements on “issues of common interest,” according to a statement from the cabinet of Ian Lafrenire, the current minister of affairs. indigenous to the province.

“It’s a very important relationship for the Quebec government. There are all kinds of challenges ahead,” Kelley told CBC News.

“When Minister Lafrenire contacted me earlier this week to see if I would be interested, I said yes because it is a community that I know quite well and I really look forward to working with them again and making some progress. . “

Kelley said he will not yet be fully informed about his new job, but he expects issues related to repairs to the Mercier Bridge and the province’s youth protection system to be among the priorities.

On Saturday, a spokesman for the Kahnawake Mohawk Council issued a brief statement saying “we have had a very respectful relationship with Mr Kelley in the past.”

Further comments from MCK unexpected Monday, following council meeting to discuss Kelley’s appointment.