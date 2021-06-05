Shipwreck in Sri Lanka could become a permanent disasterExBulletin

footprint Lakruwan Wanniarachchi / AFP via Getty Images

Lakruwan Wanniarachchi / AFP via Getty Images

A cargo ship sinking off the coast of Sri Lanka is causing an environmental disaster for the country that looks set to have long-term effects.

The X-Press Pearl caught fire on May 20 and burned for two weeks, but the fire appears to have been mostly burned. The crew was evacuated. The ship is now partially seated on the seabed with its front slowly lowered.

Its cargo is a concern: The ship was carrying hazardous chemicals, including 25 tons of nitric acid and 350 tons of fuel oil. The ship’s operator says no oil has been spilled so far. But what already has an impact on nearby beaches are 78 metric tons of plastic called nurdles the raw material used to make most types of plastic products.

Wave after wave of plastic pellets are being washed ashore. The boat is about 5 miles from the nearest beach.

“It’s a beach I’ve been to many times before,” says marine biologist Asha de Vos. “It’s that idyllic tropical beach with beautiful palm trees and sand.”

De Vos visited the beach in recent days. “It was just a beach covered in these white bullets,” she tells All things considered. “That was after the Navy staff had cleaned for days. Every time they filled the bags and took them inside of all these thousands of other bags, another wave would wash over with more pellets. So it just seemed so “For me, it was really sad to see.”

footprint Lakruwan Wanniarachchi / AFP via Getty Images

Lakruwan Wanniarachchi / AFP via Getty Images

De Vos says scientists do not fully understand the long-term effects of these plastics on animals. Here are excerpts from the interview, edited for length and clarity:

Marine life, of course, is eating these pellets. Does it make sense to scale the disaster?

I think we are now really grateful that we have not had oil spills yet. And I think we just hope that doesn’t happen. But, you know, obviously, the immediate concern in the early days was the chemicals that were on board. But the understanding is that they would have been burned or if they had fallen into the water, spilled into the water, they could have dispersed. So the impact of chemicals is mostly localized and short-lived.

But these plastic cartridges, they are like these little microplastics that move very easily with currents, wind and waves. And we found them all along the west coast, down the south coast, now starting to move to the north coast. So you know, it moves fast. It is inserted in all corners of the side.

There are concerns about ingestion by species, this is more likely to happen. But the species that will be most affected would be small fish, because that could block their paths and things like that. In addition, larger fish will probably drive them away.

But then there is also the concern that these tiny particles, these pellets, can absorb chemical toxins from the ocean environment. And while they do this and then they travel around, they obviously take these toxins with them. Now, this is definitely something that will bother me the most as they have been in the water for a long time.

If an animal eats it, we do not fully understand what can happen. And it’s not just us. This is the global community studying this.

footprint Eranga Jayawardena / AP

Eranga Jayawardena / AP

But it also has impacts on living. Fishermen can not go fishing at the moment. These beaches are really important for our tourism industry. Impacts so far certain.

You describe these as microplastics. Are they the kind of things people can clean or in some cases, are they just too small for that?

Microplastics that are usually just under 5 millimeters. And so here, you know, they are still visible. You can clean them, you can get them. Obviously, they have the same size of sand grains. So that makes it a little tricky. The main thing now is that in Sri Lanka, we are in a deadlock. So we can not place volunteers on the beaches to help clean up.

Because South Asia has been hit hard by the pandemic on top of this environmental catastrophe.

Exactly. It is a good balance between trying to maintain the health and safety of people, but also at the same time trying to manage this environmental catastrophe. But the thing is, now, they are visible, right? Just like the shock. When we look at the pictures, you see these mounds of these plastic cartridges.

But what will happen in time is that with the action of wind and wave and UV radiation, these will start to break down into smaller particles and they will still be there, but they will simply be less visible. This is when it becomes really difficult to clean them.

Mano Sundaresan and Patrick Jarenwattananon produced and edited the audio interview. James Doubek produced for the web.