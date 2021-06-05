AMLO criticizes Mexican civil society groups, international funding, ahead of elections

An expert’s view of a current event.

June 5, 2021

It’s not like USAID is going to invade someone, USAID era chief Gayle Smith told New York Times in Aprill.

Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador is apparently not so sure.

American organizations such as USAID, the National Endowment for Democracy, the Ford Foundation, and the MacArthur Foundation have long had funding agreements with civil society organizations in Mexico, a feature of bilateral relations for about 60 years. Mexico’s major civil society efforts to promote press freedom, access to justice, government transparency, corporate accountability, and freedom from gender-based violence are supported in whole or in part by such funding initiatives. And they have been for some time.

Despite what these partnerships may be, Lpez Obrador has recently attacked foreign sources of funding for civil society organizations, claiming that Mexico’s sovereignty is at stake. The presidents’ accusations for a long time that various agencies are trying to undermine his government culminated in a diplomatic note sent in May to the US Embassy in Mexico. Speaking at a press conference, Lpez Obrador blamed the US government for an act of interference that violates our sovereignty.

The alleged act of interference is to secure funding from USAID for the non-profit organization Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity (MCCI). In 2018, MCCI received a $ 2.3 million three-year grant through funds earmarked by agencies to support anti-corruption activities in Mexico. Lpez Obrador also criticized Article 19, a non-governmental organization that defends Freedom of expression and whose work was cited by the U.S. Department of State in its annual human rights report.

Lpez Obradors’ public accusations have a political purpose. The president appears to be facing his critics in civil society in part by using resentment among Mexicans over their countries’ unequal interdependence with the United States. Opinion polls I suggest may be working. Mexico goes to the polls this weekend, and Lpez Obradors party Morena looks likely to win more state governors, more mayors and more deputies in the National Congress. Still, it may not be the dominance the president seeks to realize his broad ambitions. Lpez Obrador wants to continue reducing government spending, increasing the use of fossil fuels and expanding the role of the armed forces. some speculate he has also been dialing up attacks on the United States in hopes of gaining the ground it needs.

Lpez Obradors’ statements about USAID and the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), a US government-funded nonprofit organization, also draw public outrage over US intervention in Latin America. Although USAID will not invade anyone, there is no doubt that the agency has been criticized for supporting US military goals. As an exercise in soft power, US government funding, particularly through USAID, has been implicated in efforts to remove place Venezuelas and Cubagovernment in recent years.

The latest rhetoric of presidents comes as the government shifts its political stance towards the United States as well. IN January, Lpez Obrador signed into law a bill passed by the National Congress to restrict the activity of foreign agents on Mexican soil, saying Mexico would not cooperate in cross-border investigations of drug crimes without respect for our sovereignty, following the arrest of General Salvador Cienfuegos on drug and money laundering charges in the United States. Cienfuegos later returned to Mexico, where he was cleared of charges, to the displeasure of U.S. prosecutors Meanwhile, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai recently filed a American energy industry complaint with Mexico’s economy minister after companies said recent changes to Mexico’s electricity and hydrocarbon law suspensions suspended by a Mexican court created difficulties operating in the sector.

Beyond an attempt to gain political points by going on the offensive against the United States, Lpez Obradors’s traits discourage sponsorship of the independent press and widespread disinformation campaigns nullify his claim to protect the country from destabilization by outside forces.

In the case of MCCI, the diplomatic note sent on May 6 was ostensibly caused from an article in Back line magazine, which reported that MCCI is funded in part through USAID and NED. The article also explained that the MCCI was run from 2019 to 2020 by Claudio X Gonzlez Guajardo, a businessman from a political family who also leads a coalition of organizations known as S but Mxico, which strongly opposes Lpez Obrador.

Lpez Obradors mark the stated members of [MCCI], such as Claudio X. Gonzlez, have been clear in their political militancy against the Mexican government. Marking asked the embassy to confirm whether it has been supporting the MCCI and, if so, asked it to consider suspending funding in a spirit of mutual respect and non-interference. In his daily press conference on the morning of May 7, Lpez Obrador said the United States is promoting a coup by securing funding for the MCCI. That is why we are seeking clarification. No foreign government can give money to political groups in another country. (In one declaration posted on Twitter, MCCI said we strongly oppose the use of concepts such as intrusion, intrusion, or coup plot, which have been used to disqualify our work.)

USAID programs in recent years have been dedicated to them [supporting] Mexican efforts to address key challenges to improving citizen safety to help communities resist the effects of crime and violence and to protect citizens’ rights. With a new presidential administration in Washington, the allocation of USAID funds will inevitably be discussed. Days after Lpez Obradors’s note, Mexican media reported that Bruce Abrams, the director of the USAID mission in Mexico, saidin an inter-agency meeting organized by the Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs that a civil organization that is against the government or against the private sector is not the answer for Mexicans for a long time and said the agency is re-evaluating its advantages as a cross-border new relationship takes power under US President Joe Biden. It is unclear whether he was referring to any specific organization or initiative. USAID was contacted for comment.

Lpez Obradors’s allegations of coup are not limited to the MCCI. The president has done similar statements in the last 12 months in connection with Article 19 and groups opposing his mega-project Tren Maya. In late March, Lpez Obrador claimed Article 19, which campaigns for the safety of reporters in the most deadly place in the world for journalists, is supported by foreigners and is in line with the conservative movement that is against his government. He was hitting specifically US State Department Report on Mexico 2020, who criticized the country for rule of law problems; it is estimated that 94 percent of crimes in 2020 have gone either unreported or uninvestigated. The State Department document specifically cited a report from Article 19, where the organization recorded a 45 percent increase in aggression against journalists compared to 2019.

For her part, Article 19 found that, in 2020, there were coordinated attacks by public officials on social media against former employees of the state-funded Notimex news agency and against current employees who were then on strike. The staff union and many journalists covering the case claimed that some employees had been fired or unfairly harassed by the management appointed by Lpez Obradors. Article 19 has criticized Lpez Obrador for refusing to condemn the attacks and for supporting Sanjuana Martnez, the director of anti-union agencies. Article 19 scholars also claimed that the editor-in-chief influenced the work of the news agency, writing Martnez undermined Notimexs editorial independence, ordering journalists to avoid reporting on specific topics, including public institutions and Mexican officials.

The hostility of Lpez Obradors has brought consequences. The impact of presidents in March comments on Article 19 and on freedom of expression is great, said Paula Saucedo, a defense and defense officer in Article 19. An increasing percentage of incidents of aggression against journalists documented by the organization are committed by individuals to the people of the society who come by chance to the reporters on the street and say, why are you against my president, why are you against the development of the country?

Like most civil society organizations in Mexico, Article 19 has funding relationships with numerous international organizations, including USAID, the Ford Foundation, the Heinrich Bll Foundation, and Google, along with several other foreign governments, such as Ireland, Britain, and the Netherlands. Inti Cordera, executive director of the DOCSMX International Documentary Film Festival, said such arrangements are purely pragmatic. We found NED because we were looking for funding and they had funding, Cordera said. We found that there was a correspondence with our values, which are also to promote democracy. There is no other specific agenda involved in the relationship between NED and DOCSMX, he added.

Lpez Obradors rhetoric against foreign sources of funding for civil society organizations in Mexico also raises the question of where the money for these efforts can come from. Within the first year of his administration, Lpez Obrador cut funding for social programs, leaving thousands of civil society organizations trying to source their work in the areas of health, women’s rights, human rights, indigenous advocacy, social welfare, science and culture, causing much to be sought funding from outside Mexico continue to remain operational.

There has obviously been a departure from providing public resources for this work, although there is a tacit promise to the Mexican people in the constitution to develop culture, Cordera said, adding that ideally civil society would have more funding from within Mexico. Cordera also sees room for building a donor culture, in which people funding and dollar-to-dollar fundraising (where government matches donations from private citizens) become more common. As a sector that promotes democracy and transparency and social justice campaigns, civil society is the biggest ally of Mexican governments by supporting the population where the state does not or cannot.

Lpez Obrador may not see it that way. But civil society organizations in Mexico remain shy of criticism from presidents. We will not stop because the president is doing what he is doing, Saucedo said. Rather, we will continue to do our job to protect freedom of expression and the right to information.