MCC commissioner Shilpa Nag to return to office for now





Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) commissioner Shilpa Nag, who announced her resignation from the Indian Administrative Service on Thursday, said she would return to office by Sunday, pending acceptance of her resignation. She had resigned alleging harassment by Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri. Ms. Nag said she met with Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar, in the presence of Regional Commissioner GC Prakash, at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) in Mysuru on Friday and presented a hard copy of her resignation. My older colleagues advised me to take a break and reconsider my decision. They did not accept the resignation, she said. Letters sent I took a break today. But I sent my resignation letter again today by e-mail as well as registered mail to the Chief Secretary. Pending its acceptance, I have decided to continue working so that there are no problems for the city, Ms. Nag said. She also chose to respond to the explanation requested by Ms. Sindhur on CSR (corporate social responsibility) assistance coming from private enterprises. Claiming that the statement of Mrs. Sindhuris on this issue was misleading, Mrs. Nag, in a statement, claimed that the allegations that the CSR report was not supplied are completely false. The MCC Commissioner was appointed as the nodal district officer for CSR based on an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner on 7 May. But after the MCC Commissioner was removed as the node officer on June 1, all unallocated items were handed over to the Deputy Director of the Palace Board, the new node officer, said Ms. Nag. A comprehensive report listing all items received has also been submitted, she said in the statement. The issue of protocol Meanwhile, questions have been raised in official circles whether Ms. Nag should have announced her resignation at a press conference amid a high drama, rather than following the standard procedure. Sources said there were set rules and a format for submitting the resignation, and its announcement at a press conference was definitely not one of them. Searching for accounts or calling for details is routine and there is pressure on any government official to give as it is a battle against a pandemic. Therefore, nothing guaranteed taking such an extreme step, said an official source.

