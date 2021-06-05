International
Stop insulting us, says Karnataka minister as Amazon Canada sells ‘Kannada flag bikini’ | Latest India News
Two days ago, Google drew the ire of the state and its people by pointing to Canada as India’s “ugliest language”.
Karnataka Minister Arvind Limbavali said on Saturday that the state government will take legal action against Amazon Canada if it does not apologize to Kannadiga for promoting the sale of the bikini with the Canadian flag. The state emblem is also embedded in the bikini. This comes two days after the Google search engine showed Kannda as the ugliest language, drawing the ire of the state government and the people of Karnataka.
“We’ve experienced a Canadian insult from @Google recently. Even before the wounds can be healed, we find @amazonca using the colors of the #Canada flag and the Canada icon on women’s clothing,” Arvind Limbavali wrote on Twitter, saying that multinational companies must be careful not to damage Kannadiga’s pride. “Multinational companies must stop such repeated insults to #Canada. This is a matter of Kannadiga’s self-pride and we will not tolerate the escalation of such incidents. @Amazonca must therefore apologize to Kannadiga. legal action will be taken immediately against @amazonca, “the minister wrote on Twitter.
Karnataka has its red, white and yellow flag with the emblem of the state of Gandaberunda, a mythological bird with two heads, in the center. While the flag has its share of political controversy, it has now started a feud after the design was found in a two-part on Amazon Canada’s site.
As shared by some social media users, the product name (Karnataka BKDMHHH Women’s Flag original model of slim laces tied with thin laces with elegant triangular laces) also mentions ‘Karnataka Flag’, though the white part of the flag is missing.
The Karnataka government has already said it will take legal action against Google after the search engine cited Canada as India’s “ugliest language”. “This is a very reprehensible thing. If Google or anyone else behaves with contempt for the Canadian language or insults Canada, appropriate action will be taken against them,” Karnataka Minister for Forestry, Canada and Culture Arvind Limbawali said. A Google spokesperson clarified the search result in the search engine is not always perfect and they do not reflect Google opinions.
