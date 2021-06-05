International
The first post-COVID cruise ship leaves Venice amid protests
VENICE (Reuters) – The first cruise ship to leave Venice since coronavirus restrictions were eased sailed on Saturday, but some locals protested the return to normal, unhappy with the passage of giant lines through the historic lagoon town. .
Hundreds of people gathered on land and small boats waving flags saying no large boats surrounded and chased the 92,000-ton MSC Orchestra as it departed from the port of Venice for Croatia and Greece.
We are here because we are against this passage, but also against a tourism model that is destroying the city, pushing residents, destroying the planet, cities and polluting, said Marta Sottoriva, a 29-year-old teacher and resident of Venice.
But port authorities, workers and the city government welcomed the departure of the MSC Cruises-operated Orchestra, seeing it as a symbol of starting a business after the health crisis that hit the cruise industry and the wider travel sector hard.
We are happy to be back … to restart the engines. We care a lot about Venice and have been looking for a sustainable and manageable solution for ships for many years, said Francesco Galietti, national director for the International Cruise Lines Association (CLIA) trade group.
Some residents have been urging governments for years to stop large cruise ships and other large boats from passing through the lagoon and to be stationed not far from the famous St. Marks Square.
Activists worry about safety and the environment, including pollution and underwater erosion in a city already at risk from rising seawater.
The war is very long, I think we are against very big financial interests, Marco Baravalle, a 42-year-old researcher, and member of the group No Grandi Navi (Without big ships).
He and other protesters were worried that everything would go back to what we had before the pandemic, he added.
The Italys government decided in April that cruise ships and container ships should not enter the historic center of Venice, but rather be stationed elsewhere.
But the ban will not take effect until the terminals outside the lagoon are completed and a tender for their construction has not yet been launched. Part of the traffic could be diverted to the nearby port of Marghera starting next year.
WHERE TO START OR OR End trips
The orchestra was accompanied out of port not only by small boats protesting, but by tugboats that greeted it with water splashes, a maritime tradition reserved for special occasions.
The 16-deck ship can carry over 3,000 passengers and 1,000 crew, but for this voyage it will sail at only half capacity due to the COVID-19 social distance rules.
It’s an important day for us, for the 4,000 workers and many others working in the sector. We are starting again after over 17 months, there is finally light at the end of the tunnel, said Alessandro Santi, chairman of the Federlogistica business group.
He said the port community favored the bans but alternatives had to be found given the importance of tourism to the city.
The CLIA estimates that the cruise business represents more than 3% of Venice’s GDP.
Venice is the place where many itineraries start or end, the economic impact in Venice is great, Galietti said. If Venice is removed from the itineraries, the whole Adriatic (Sea) will suffer the consequences … it would be a huge impact.
Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Edited by Frances Kerry
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]