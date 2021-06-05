The first post-COVID cruise ship leaves Venice amid protests

VENICE (Reuters) – The first cruise ship to leave Venice since coronavirus restrictions were eased sailed on Saturday, but some locals protested the return to normal, unhappy with the passage of giant lines through the historic lagoon town. .

Venice residents board boats as they protest to demand an end to cruise ships passing through the lagoon town as the first cruise ship of the summer season departs from the Port of Venice, Italy, June 5, 2021. REUTERS / Manuel Silvestri

Hundreds of people gathered on land and small boats waving flags saying no large boats surrounded and chased the 92,000-ton MSC Orchestra as it departed from the port of Venice for Croatia and Greece.

We are here because we are against this passage, but also against a tourism model that is destroying the city, pushing residents, destroying the planet, cities and polluting, said Marta Sottoriva, a 29-year-old teacher and resident of Venice.

But port authorities, workers and the city government welcomed the departure of the MSC Cruises-operated Orchestra, seeing it as a symbol of starting a business after the health crisis that hit the cruise industry and the wider travel sector hard.

We are happy to be back … to restart the engines. We care a lot about Venice and have been looking for a sustainable and manageable solution for ships for many years, said Francesco Galietti, national director for the International Cruise Lines Association (CLIA) trade group.

Some residents have been urging governments for years to stop large cruise ships and other large boats from passing through the lagoon and to be stationed not far from the famous St. Marks Square.

Activists worry about safety and the environment, including pollution and underwater erosion in a city already at risk from rising seawater.

The war is very long, I think we are against very big financial interests, Marco Baravalle, a 42-year-old researcher, and member of the group No Grandi Navi (Without big ships).

He and other protesters were worried that everything would go back to what we had before the pandemic, he added.

The Italys government decided in April that cruise ships and container ships should not enter the historic center of Venice, but rather be stationed elsewhere.

But the ban will not take effect until the terminals outside the lagoon are completed and a tender for their construction has not yet been launched. Part of the traffic could be diverted to the nearby port of Marghera starting next year.

WHERE TO START OR OR End trips

The orchestra was accompanied out of port not only by small boats protesting, but by tugboats that greeted it with water splashes, a maritime tradition reserved for special occasions.

The 16-deck ship can carry over 3,000 passengers and 1,000 crew, but for this voyage it will sail at only half capacity due to the COVID-19 social distance rules.

It’s an important day for us, for the 4,000 workers and many others working in the sector. We are starting again after over 17 months, there is finally light at the end of the tunnel, said Alessandro Santi, chairman of the Federlogistica business group.

He said the port community favored the bans but alternatives had to be found given the importance of tourism to the city.

The CLIA estimates that the cruise business represents more than 3% of Venice’s GDP.

Venice is the place where many itineraries start or end, the economic impact in Venice is great, Galietti said. If Venice is removed from the itineraries, the whole Adriatic (Sea) will suffer the consequences … it would be a huge impact.