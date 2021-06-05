Uighur Muslims handcuffed with ‘tiger chains’, witnesses tell UK court

Uighur Muslims have been handcuffed with ‘tiger chains’, tortured and sterilized in brutal camps in China, witnesses said shockingly today in a UK court.

Witnesses testify to torture and gang rape in independent Londonpanel investigating the state of Uighurs in China on Friday, a process clashed by Beijing as a deliberate slander.

They describe the scandalous conditions and brutalityin camps in northwest China’s Xinjiang region, with a man claiming to have been tortured and held in chains for more than seven months.

Evidence includes claims that more than 5,500 Uighur Muslims are currently extinct in China, while a witness claimed that a woman died after undergoing forced sterilization in a camp.

The panel is seeking to investigate allegations that Beijing is committing genocide in Xinjiang, where internment camps are estimated to house three million Kazakhs and Uighurs.

Speaking to the ‘Uyghur Tribunal’ on Friday, Kazakh-Uighur witness Omir Bekali demonstrated how he says he was handcuffed in a Uyghur ‘re-education’ camp in the Xinjiang region

Nine UK-based lawyers of the ‘Uighur Tribunal’, including lawyers and human rights experts, convened the first hearing of the two pieces of evidence on Friday, ahead of a report scheduled for December on whether China is guilty of genocide.

The court is set to hear dozens of testimonies over four days in what campaigns hope will be the most in-depth public investigation since allegations of abuse came to light more than three years ago.

International observers believe China is trying to exterminate ethnic minorities, while China claims the camps are ‘vocational training centers’ and residents are there of their own free will.

Today, the court heard shocking testimony from witnesses, includingOmir Bekali, a Cossack citizen of Uighur heritage, who was arrested while visiting a family in Xinjiang for a visit from Kazakhstan.

At one point in his testimony he put chains, tied with both hands and feet, to tell the panel how he claimed to have been held in a ‘re-education’ camp for more than seven months.

When he arrived at the camp, he claimed that a hood had been placed over his head and a police officer took him to a place ‘like a hospital’, where he had a full examination of the body with the hood still in place, Telegraph reported.

“For the first four days and nights, I was intensely tortured,” he said.

‘I was hanging from the ceiling,’ Bekali explained, adding that he had been beaten all over his body and on the soles of his feet.

Meanwhile, teacher Qelbinur Sidik (pictured) told the hearing that she was forced to teach Chinese to so-called students who were forced to wear handcuffs for hours.

He went on to claim that he was forced to “admit” crimes of incitement to terrorism, organizing terrorist activities and covering up terrorists, but he said he denied everything.

Bekali also shockingly told the panel how his father was killed and his brother was left disabled after being tortured in the camp.

“My father died and my sister and brother were called terrorists,” he added.

Meanwhile, Qelbinur Sidik, an ethnic Uzbek teacher from Xinjiang’s capital, Urumqi, told the panel how she was forced to teach in two ‘re-education’ camps.

She claimed thatshe was ordered by Communist Party bosses to learn Chinese in two troubled and crowded camps – one male and one female – for Uighurs.

The so-called students were forced to wear handcuffs for extended hours, she told the court.

‘The police, the guards at the camp, they did not see the male prisoners as human beings,’ Sidik said.

‘They liked to see them humiliated and their suffering was for them their joy.’

Female detainees are suspected of being abused and gang-raped when interrogated for questioning.

‘They were not only tortured, but also raped, sometimes even gang-raped,’ Sidik said.

She also claimed that forced sterilization of Ugur women was common in the camps and in one case, a female prisoner died from the process.

Sidik said she also underwent forced sterilization before she was granted a visa to visit her daughter in the Netherlands and leave China.

Another witness, Patigul Talip (pictured) burst into tears in front of the courthouse as she posed for a photo of her family, claiming she did not know if her son and daughter were alive or dead.

An object believed to be a re-education camp north of Akto in northwest China’s Xinjiang region is shown in this photo taken in June 2019

“The things I have seen and experienced, I can not forget even one day,” she said. ‘I’m a woman myself, I have a daughter. I do not want anyone to suffer like this’.

Another witness, Patigul Talip, burst into tears in front of the court while holding a photo of her family, claiming she did not know if her son and daughter were alive or dead.

She told lawyers that she and her husband fled China after he allegedly was jailed and beaten for teaching the Koran and the Arabic alphabet.

The mother claimed that their children were pulled from a plane, which was set to take them to Sweden, while it was about to take off.Beijing

She said she last contacted them in 2015, adding: ‘Only mothers who have children can understand the pain, how a mother would suffer.’

Dolkun Isa, the congressional president who was granted asylum in Germany, also addressed the panel.

“Because of my outdoor activities, my whole family has faced monitoring and harassment,” he said.

“I have no idea how many of my family members are in concentration or detention camps and how many are alive.”

The London court is not affiliated with any government and China has refused to participate, calling it a ‘machine that produces lies’. Beijing has cracked down on sanctions against Nice, a former UN war crimes prosecutor and others involved.

But lawyers for the court said the U.S. and Australian governments offered to provide the relevant material, completing thousands of pages of documentary evidence already drafted.

It was set up at the request of the World Uighur Congress, the largest group representing Uighurs in exile, which lobbies the international community to take action against China for alleged abuses in Xinjiang.

Rights groups say up to a million Uighurs and people from other ethnic-Turkish minorities have been arrested in camps in Xinjiang. In the photo: Witness Kazak-Ujgur Omir Bekali in court

According to the Uyghur Transitional Justice Database (UTJD), there are 232 concentration camps, 257 prisons and 5,567 missing people in Xinjiang. In the photo: A camp in Xinjiang

But Nice and his colleagues have vowed that the panel’s work will be ‘impartial’ and driven by evidence.

‘The allegations against the PRC (People’s Republic of China) are serious,’ said court president Geoffrey Nice at the opening of the first four-day hearing, adding that they involved numerous violations of the UN Declaration of Human Rights. .

Rights groups say up to a million Uighurs and people from other ethnic-Turkish minorities have been arrested in internment camps in Xinjiang.

According to the Uyghur Transitional Justice Database (UTJD), there are 232 concentration camps, 257 prisons and 5,567 missing people in Xinjiang, the court heard.

The allegations heard in court are consistent with many other accounts stemming from the camps, leading the U.S. government to declare that a genocide is taking place.

But China insists they are for improving the education of Xinjiang residents, preventing extremism and boosting incomes.

‘This pseudo-court has nothing to do with the law. “It’s the appropriation of the name of a ‘court’ to get involved in anti-China politics,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

“This so-called court has also confused a group of people whose opposition to China is their profession and way of life,” he added, noting the support of the Uyghur World Congress.