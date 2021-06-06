The Pope acknowledges the ‘pain’ of discovering the boarding school, without apology

ROME Pope Francis expressed closeness to all Canadians traumatized by the shocking discovery of the remains of 215 children at the Kamloops Indian Residence School, the largest indigenous school in Canada.

Although he spoke of pain and suffering, the parrot avoided forgiveness.

I follow with sorrow the news coming from Canada, said Francis at the end of his Sunday prayer Angelus from the balcony of the Apostolic Palace overlooking St. Peter’s Square. I join the Canadian bishops and the entire Catholic Church in Canada to express my sympathy to the Canadian people, who have been traumatized by the shocking news.

The Pope said the sad revelation further raises our awareness of the pain and suffering of the past, urging the political and religious authorities of Canada to continue to work together with determination to shed light on this event and to engage with humility in a path of reconciliation and healing.

Francis also said the difficult times posed by the discovery of debris in the Canadian state of British Columbia represent a strong call to move away from the colonizing model, which also applies to what he called today’s ideological colonization.

The Pope closed his call by calling for dialogue, respect and recognition of the rights and cultural values ​​of all the peoples of Canada and leading them to the square in a silent prayer for the souls of children who have died in schools. of housing and grieving native Canadian families and communities.

The school opened in 1890 and was run by Catholics and the Canadian federal government. The federal government took over the administration in 1969 and ran it as a residential building for students in day schools. It closed in 1978.

Since the wreckage was reported on May 30, there has been growing pressure for the Catholic Church in Canada, and also the Vatican, to apologize publicly and formally for the crimes committed in this and other residential schools across the country. country.

Nearly three-quarters of the 130 boarding schools were run by Catholic missionary congregations. They were state-funded Christian institutions aimed at assimilating indigenous children into Canadian society. The state has acknowledged that sexual and physical abuse were both a reality in many of these centers, where children were beaten to speak in their own language.

The tragedy of missing children, unmarked graves and residential school cemeteries was documented by the National Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2013, which produced a final report suggesting some action, including a formal apology from the Holy See.

The remains at the Indian residential school Kamloops were found using radars penetrating the ground, but they have not yet been excavated to properly identify them.

On Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was deeply disappointed that the Vatican had not apologized and called on the church to take responsibility: As a Catholic, I am deeply disappointed by the position the Catholic Church has taken now and over the years

When I went to the Vatican a number of years ago I asked His Holiness directly, Pope Francis, to go forward in seeking forgiveness, in seeking forgiveness, in reparation, in making these records available, and he was still seeing resistance from the church, from church in Canada.

But Trudeau said the church is silent and not growing.

This does not show leadership that is sincerely supposed to be at the core of our faith, forgiveness, responsibility, acceptance of the truth, he said.

Many bishops have spoken and issued statements. In 2018, Canadian bishops said the pope could not personally apologize for what had happened in the residential schools. The United, Presbyterian, and Anglican Churches have already apologized for their roles in the abuse, as has the Canadian government, which has offered compensation.

Among the bishops who have apologized in recent days is the Archbishop of Vancouver, who spoke Wednesday, three days after the recovery of the bones was reported.

I am writing to express my deepest condolences and deep condolences to the families and communities that have been devastated by this terrible news, wrote Archbishop Michael Miller on Twitter. The church was obviously wrong in implementing a colonial government policy which resulted in destruction for children, families and communities.

Bishop Thomas Dowd of the Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie issued a statement saying the deaths revealed are horrific, but the total deletion is horrific: the fact of the deaths at the residential school was quite bad, but even worse was the lack of respect for those who died. Honestly, why on earth should penetrating radar be used to find the bones of these children? The dead are not meant to be anonymous, or forgotten.

He also offered his sincere forgiveness to all the Indigenous people of Canada, and especially to his diocese, whose culture and heritage I am now discovering.

Honestly, I’m not sure what that apology is worth, given that I’m just a man and I came here recently, but no matter what you have my commitment to learn from you, to listen to you and to walking with you, Dowd wrote

Although never when addressing Canada in particular, Pope Francis has apologized to indigenous communities in general for crimes committed by the Catholic Church. For example, he did this during his trip to Colombia in 2015, when he apologized for the sins, transgressions, and crimes committed by the Catholic Church against indigenous peoples during the occupation of the American colonial eras.

“I also want us to remember the thousands and thousands of priests who strongly opposed the logic of the sword with the power of the cross. There was sin and it was abundant. But we have never apologized, so now I apologize. But where there was sin, and there was much sin, there was also abundant grace added by the people who defended the indigenous peoples. “

When he was in Ireland in 2018, Francis also issued an apology for the crimes of the Catholic Church in this country, saying church officials did not respond with compassion, truth or justice to many children and women who have been abused for generations.

At the start of Mass in Dublin Phoenix Park, the Argentine pope read a pardon that was a response to the tens of thousands of sexually and physically abused Irish children in Catholic Churches, schools and workplaces, and women who were forced to live and work in laundry and give up their children if they become pregnant out of wedlock.

We apologize to those members of the hierarchy who did not take responsibility for this painful situation and who remained silent, Francis said. God sustains this state of shame and obligation and gives us the strength to make it never happen again, and that there is justice.

Hundreds of miles away, in the Irish town of Tuam, several hundred protesters recited the names of 796 infants and young children who died in a Catholic-run orphanage there, most during the 1950s. The children were buried in a mass grave in a septic area. .

