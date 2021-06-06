Hardeep Union Minister Singh Puri ashamed of Sikhs & Punjabis: Congressman Ravneet Singh Bittu | Ludhiana News





LUDHIANA: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puris fierce attack on party Congress ruled the Punjab government on the issue of selling vaccines procured by the Center to private hospitals with alleged profits seems to have shocked Congress badly.

While a day after Puris struck at the congress, his MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu came out in defense of the parties. He called the accusation Puris baseless launched a fierce personal attack against him and even hit under the belt calling Puri as a disgrace to the Sikhs and Punjabis.

In a statement Bittu said, “If Hardeep Puri is talking about Punjab and its issues like the BJP card, where was he when Punjab faced an acute lack of oxygen and there was a risk that patients would die in Amritsar due to lack of oxygen He also fixed an oxygen tank or cylinder for the citizens of Punjab during the time of acute oxygen shortage.Puri is a disgrace to both Siks and Punjabis and it is unfortunate that he allowed the Central Farm Law Ordinance to be passed in June 2020. He has been an accomplice to the deaths of hundreds of farmers in Punjab and on the borders of Delhi since September 2020. He should explain whether he tried to raise the issue of Punjab farmers and their livelihoods when the black orders were promulgated in June 2020 and the Acts passed by Parliament in September 2021. Did he once open his mouth to support the cause of Punjab farmers and the country

Bittu further said, Has Puri ever visited a farm in Punjab once or interacted with poor farmers in distress in his life to understand their issues and problems. Does he realize that the agrarian sector has been in deep distress for over a decade. He is a spokesman for BJP and it is shameful that he calls the three central farm laws pro-farmer. Does he have the courage to go to the Singhu or Tikri border and explain the so-called benefits of the central farm laws that BJP and SAD tried to push down the Punjabis without any debate or discussion in June and September during the mid-pandemic terrible Covid. How cruel can BJP and her Hindutva be

Regarding the claims of selling vaccines for benefit from the government of Punjab Bittu said, There is no doubt about benefits from the state from the supply of vaccines when the entire amount paid by some private hospitals is deposited in the State Vaccination Fund for the purchase of vaccines for vaccination State citizens free of charge. This looting from private hospitals, if any, is the result of the wrong policies of the Central Government, the Punjab government has nothing to do with this. The real issue for which the central government is fully responsible is the inadequate supply of miserable vaccines, which the state is not receiving even after establishing order with the Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune. Againsht again a matter of shame that only Covishield 4.29 lakh doses received so far, despite the fact that the State placed orders for 30 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine with SII as soon as GoI announced its new Vaccine policy. In addition to the payment of Rs.18.27 kr. for 5.43 doses of lac vaccine, the Government of Punjab has paid Rs.22.88 kr. as an advance for the procurement of vaccine doses of 6.88 lac, which will not yet be received

Bittu further added, According to MoHFW data, as of June 1, 2021, vaccine coverage in Punjab is 14.13%, which is lower than that of neighboring states and UT because the state has received far fewer supplies of vaccines, which it is very discriminatory treatment and step by step is being given to the border state, which is the barn of the country and also its sword wing. According to information released by the Government of India (GoI) on May 26, many of the BJP-governed states had large reserves of vaccine doses with them. At the top of the list was UP, which had reserves of 25 doses of lac vaccines in their stock followed by Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh Go I never gave the state proper vaccine allocation







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos