Colombia to modernize police after criticism of protest violence | Protest news





Colombian security forces have been accused of using excessive force during anti-government protests across the country.

Colombian President Ivan Duque has announced plans to modernize the country’s police force, including providing human rights training and increasing oversight for officers, as his government faces criticism over the use of force against protesters. Anti-government demonstrations have been taking place across Colombia since late April, when thousands took to the streets against an already-withdrawn tax reform proposal that critics said would proportionally harm the middle and working classes. Large rallies have continued, with protesters expanding their list of demands to include health and education reforms, among others as violence escalates, particularly in the city of Cali, the epicenter of the protest. The exact death toll from the protests remains controversial, but human rights groups say dozens have been killed by security forces. The Attorney General’s Office says 20 deaths are directly linked to the demonstrations. During a ceremony to celebrate police promotions Sunday, Duque said his government will ask Congressto to approve the creation of a human rights police directorate, which will seek international policy assistance and a new education directorate for officer training. Duque said he ordered the creation of a decree that would modernize the national police structure, especially to strengthen human rights policy. In this structure will be marked the protection, prevention and respect of human rights because in the national police will be created a directorate of human rights, said the president, who added that support for human rights should be given to all institutional support today more than ever. The law, to be proposed on the first day of the next legislative session in July, would also create a new grievance system and expanded disciplinary standards for officers, overseen by an independent center. The government is also working on a law to establish criteria for the legitimate use of force and another to regulate the use and sale of less lethal weapons, Duque said. Without specifically succumbing to protesters’ demands for police reform, Duque promised a police transformation, which would be the responsibility of the defense ministry. The announcement coincides with a visit to Colombia by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) to investigate the protest-related violence. commission said she plans to hold personal and active meetings with civil society actors in the coming days. People take part in a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequality in Cali on May 28 [Juan B Diaz/Reuters] Last Sunday, the UN human rights chief sounded the alarm over the recent violence in Cali, which left more than a dozen people dead at the end of last month, and called for an independent investigation and responsibility for violence. It is essential that all those reported to be involved in causing harm or death, including government officials, be subject to prompt, effective, independent, impartial and transparent investigations, and that those responsible be held accountable, said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet in a statement. Negotiations between the Duques government and a national umbrella strike committee stalled last week but are expected to resume on Sunday afternoon. The committee consists of trade unions, student groups and other civil society organizations. Protesters have demanded that Duque denounce excessive force by police and act to address inequalities in the country.







