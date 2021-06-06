Israel’s security chief warns against escalating conflict as tensions rise ahead of key vote





JERUSALEM Fears of renewed unrest in Israel escalated over the weekend, leading the country’s internal security director to issue a rare public warning about what he called rising levels of incentive following right-wing attempts to disrupt progress towards a new coalition government. Far-right Jewish activists announced plans for a provocative march through the Palestinian neighborhoods of Jerusalem as escalating tensions, Israeli police arrested a pair of Palestinian brothers and sisters on Sunday, and their activism and media appearances recently drew international attention. for the relocation of Palestinians from East Jerusalem, forming the backdrop to the recent conflict in Gaza. The events raised the specter of a new wave of unrest in Israel and the occupied territories, just days before the Israeli Parliament is expected to hold a vote of confidence in a fragile new government, the formation of which would force Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step down. from office for the first time in 12 years. The new coalition is made up of eight ideologically spread parties drawn from the far left to the far right and would include, for the first time in Israeli history, an independent Arab party.

Coalition supporters fear further political turmoil could push some of its strong right-wing members to leave at the last minute. concerns among some ultranationalist members about serving the left and the Arabs. Negotiations to form a coalition nearly collapsed during the recent conflict in Gaza for similar reasons. In recent days, Mr. Netanyahu and his right-wing supporters put pressure on the ultranationalist members of the coalition, trying to persuade them to reverse the course by accusing them of treason. Mr Netanyahu’s party, Likud, published the private speech of a key coalition lawmaker. And hundreds of right-wing protesters marched on the homes of several members of the shaky coalition. Some analysts and commentators have compared the atmosphere to the time before the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin, the former prime minister who was assassinated by a Jewish extremist in 1995 after leading peace negotiations with the Palestinians.

Against this backdrop, Nadav Argaman, director of Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security service, made a rare public intervention Saturday evening, warning of discourse that could be interpreted by certain groups or by individuals as one that allows violence and illegal activity that is responsible, paradise forbidden, to achieve mortal harm.

Without mentioning any politician directly, Mr. Argaman added: dual our duty is to come up with a clear and decisive call to immediately stop the provocative and violent discourse. The responsibility for calming souls and curbing discourse rests on all our shoulders. Police have ordered escorts for four of the seven members of the main ultranationalist coalition party, Yamina, most recently Sunday morning. On Sunday, Mr Netanyahu appeared to respond to Mr Argaman at a meeting for Likud lawmakers. He condemned the incitement, but warned against curbing free speech and complained about provocations against his family. The principle is clear incitement and violence will always be out of bounds, said Mr Netanyahu, according to Kann, a state-funded broadcaster. But freedom of expression is not an incentive. It is impossible to treat the words of the right as incitement and the words of the left as freedom of expression. The heated atmosphere was compounded by plans renewed by far-right groups to march through Palestinian parts of Jerusalem on Thursday. The march has not yet been sanctioned by the police, but if it continues it could coincide with the vote of confidence in Parliament. The march was originally planned for last month, but was halted when Hamas, the militant group in the Gaza Strip, fired rockets at Jerusalem, beginning an 11-day conflict with Israel. Hamas specifically cited the march as one of the reasons for its initial rocket attack. Some fear the planned march could encourage a similar backlash, or at least spur an environment in which it will be even harder for ultranationalist lawmakers to break away from Mr. Netanyahu.

Tensions escalated further Sunday as Israeli police stopped some leading Palestinian activists in East Jerusalem including Mona and Mohammed el-Kurd, 23-year-old twins who gained global fame in building the war by raising awareness about efforts to evict them from their home in favor of Jewish settlers. Mona was released from custody after a few hours, but Mohammed was still detained Sunday evening.

The plight of their neighborhood, Sheikh Jarrah, became a protest for Palestinians around the world and was also among the factors that Hamas said pushed its militants to fire rockets at Jerusalem. Police also arrested a third key activist, Zohair Rajabi, a community leader in Silwan, another Palestinian neighborhood where hundreds of residents are under threat of forced eviction. A television reporter for al-Jazeera, Givara Budeiri, was also present forbidden for several hours Saturday night while covering a protest in Sheikh Jarrah, inciting a protest by free speech groups. Jonathan Rosen and Myra Noveck contributed to the report from Jerusalem.

