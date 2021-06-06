NSW buys 60,000 acres of farmland near Broken Hill for outdoor nature reserves | New South Wales





The New South Wales Government has purchased more than 60,000 acres of farmland near Broken Hill for a nature reserve, home to at least 14 endangered species. In an effort to expand conservation efforts in the traditionally remote under-representation of the state, NSW Environment Minister Matt Kean announced Monday that the government had completed the acquisition of neighboring Langidoon and Metford stations. The amount paid for 60,468 acres of land located 65 km east of Broken Hill has not been made public, but it is understood that it was funded by the NSW environmental trust. This acquisition represents the second land procurement for the largest national parks in NSW in the last decade, preceded only by the acquisition of the 153,415-hectare Narriearra station in far-north states in June last year. A map showing the land purchased. Photos: NSW government The stations lie across sandy fields, rocky deserts and bushy lands, and are located in a bioregion that has one of the lowest reservation levels in Australia, only 3.4% of the land is currently protected. The Treloar and Metford streams also flow through the properties. The land west of the Great Barrier Reef supports a great variety of wildlife, unique natural heritage and important cultural sites worthy of protection, Kean said in a statement. The government said the properties contain significant Aboriginal heritage sites and such objects as grinding tiles and stones. The area is also home to a number of endangered animal species. This new park will be an important wildlife sanctuary, including at least 14 endangered animal species, including habitat for Australian clutter, white-fronted chatter and pink cocoa, Kean said. Blue-billed ducks and fluffy ducks are also found in the region, and 30% of this new reserve will consist of endangered Acacia loderi shrub lands. The government will now begin the process of legally transforming the stations into a national park, which is expected to take several months. Over time, visitors are expected to be able to explore sandy fields and rocky deserts, gibber chenopod shrublands, floodplain forest lands along watercourses, and a lake system that provides habitat for a range of migratory bird species. said a spokesman for the minister in a statement. It is hoped that the former sheep stations will become an important refuge for wildlife. Photos: NSW government In 2019, the NSW environment minister committed to increasing the national park system by 200,000 acres. When that goal was achieved nearly a year early, it doubled to a target of 400,000 by the end of 2022. Once this addition is officially booked, the national park system will have grown by more than 350,000 hectares by August 2019, on track to meet the target of an additional 400,000 hectares by the end of 2022. Land includes two ecologically important sub-regions: the Barrier Range which is not currently represented in state national parks and the Barrier Range Outwash subregion.

