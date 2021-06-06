Police, administrator deploy teams to enforce Covid-friendly behavior as markets decide to reopen in Delhi

Markets, malls and offices in the national capital are set to open on Monday after being closed for a month and a half, with police and district administration deploying teams across the city to enforce Covid-appropriate behavior. Metro train services that were shut down on May 10 will also resume from Monday morning with 50 percent of seat capacity.

Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced on Saturday further relaxations in the blockade and said the Delhi Metro would operate at 50 per cent capacity and markets and shopping malls in the national capital would open on a single-base basis from June 7th.

The district administration and police officers said super widespread areas such as prominent markets, shopping malls and liquor stores that attract large crowds have been designated and special placement will be provided there for strict compliance of precautions such as the use of masks of face and social distancing.



“50 teams have been formed for implementation purposes. In key crowded places like the Lajpat Nagar market, 10 or more teams will be deployed,” said the Delhi district magistrate in southeast Vishwendra.

He said both static and mobile teams will be deployed with a focus on super-diffusion areas that have already been designed to ensure effective implementation.

According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, the ongoing blockade, which was imposed on April 19, has been extended by one more week (until June 14).

Shopping malls, markets and market complexes (excluding weekly markets) will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., based on the couple in line with their store numbers, Monday through Monday morning.

Delhi Metro is set to resume services from Monday. However, only half of the available trains will be put into service at a frequency ranging from nearly five to 15 minutes on different routes, officials said.

DDMA in its order on Saturday allowed various relaxations, including the opening of markets, shopping malls, Metro train services and the opening of government and private offices with 50 per cent staff.

All independent and neighborhood stores in residential complexes will be allowed to open on all days without any distinction of essential or non-essential goods or services, the order said.

Alcohol sales that closed after the block was announced on April 19 will also open Monday through the couple.

A senior police officer said that “additional poses are being set and patrolling will be intensified as the unblocking starts on Monday.

In the event that liquor stores witness large crowds, additional teams of police personnel will be deployed to ensure compliance with the DDMA order, he said.

Officials said the key element of enforcement will be to issue challenges to offenders of Covid appropriate behavior.

“Usually 300-500 challans have been released in recent days during the blockade that would double as a deterrent during the unlock period,” said a senior district official.

In the North Delhi district, 34 teams drawn from various departments including civil defense volunteers have been formed to implement Covid-appropriate behavior, a senior officer said.

Sub-division magistrates will coordinate with teams to ensure no cases of overcrowding or breaches of Covid safety norms are reported, the officer said.

Police officers said market association representatives were briefed in all 15 police districts on compliance with government orders and maintaining appropriate conduct for Covid.

Brijesh Goyal, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CIT), said all shop owners, including markets, market complexes, shopping malls as well as independent and neighborhood ones, have been asked to ensure strict enforcement of appropriate behavior for Covid.

“We have divided the city into five areas and formed merchant teams to assist police and district officials as well as to monitor compliance with COVID-19 misconduct. We have asked shopkeepers not to entertain customers who do not wear masks. , “said Goyal.

Deputy Police Commissioner (Overseas) Parvinder Singh said, “We have informed market associations about the use of scalable time for staff and the opening of shops on the basis of the odd couple to ensure sufficient distancing between buyers. We also i “We have encouraged them to put up signs of social distance.”

On Saturday, police personnel stationed in the outer district also distributed free masks as offenders were greeted with flowers as a sign to remind them to follow instructions regarding appropriate behavior for COVID-19, he said. ai.

Regular notifications will be made by police as well as market associations, and pamphlets will be distributed to visitors urging them to follow the safety instructions of all, another police officer said.

The movement of buyers and their employees in shopping malls, market complexes, independent shops and neighborhoods (colonies) will be allowed in the production of a valid identity card issued by the employer, firm or valid e-card issued by district magistrates.

The DDMA order defined the implementation of Covid-appropriate conduct in all government and private offices, shopping malls, markets, market complexes, independent (single) and neighborhood stores.

Offices and shops will be closed if Covid rates are not maintained there, he said.