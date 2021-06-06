Coronavirus: Internal masks will be released on June 15th





The requirement to keep masks inside will be lifted on June 15, provided the morbidity in the country remains low, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced on Sunday. For the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, no new local case of crowns was identified in Israel on Saturday. “In light of the prolonged low morbidity, I would like to announce here that in consultation with senior officials of the Ministry of Health, with the approval of Prof. Chezy Levy, we decided that if morbidity remains low by 15 June , was also removed inside, ”said Edelstein, at an event to honor health system staff for their work fighting the pandemic. “This is a reality we did not expect to reach at this point, and we achieved it.” According to the ministry update on Sunday, no corona carriers that became infected in Israel were identified on Saturday, as the four virus carriers that came out positive were people coming from abroad. While travel is still far from pre-pandemic levels, several thousand people arrive in Israel every day, mostly through Ben-Gurion Airport. People entering the country are required to take the test upon arrival, and if they have not been vaccinated or cured, they may take another test to shorten the mandatory quarantine from two weeks to 10 days. While only 15-20 new cases have been identified each day on average in recent weeks, cases coming from abroad have often come to represent a significant percentage of them: out of 30 new cases identified on Friday, 11 came from abroad ; two out of 10 on Thursday; and seven of 13 on Wednesday. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). do (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} The number of tests performed over the weekend is significantly smaller than on weekdays – 7,000-10,000 compared to 25,000-30,000 – but hundreds and sometimes thousands of cases were also identified on Saturdays at the height of the pandemic. While current figures represent a fraction of the number of crown patients appearing daily at the height of the pandemic, health officials have reiterated on several occasions that their goal is to keep crown restrictions on borders in place. Active cases in the country also continue to fall – as of Sunday morning, they were 230. At the peak of the third wave in winter they reached 88,000. In addition, only 37 patients are in serious condition. At the height of the pandemic, they were over 1,200, putting unprecedented pressure on the health system. “What’s amazing about these numbers is the fact that they are falling while the economy is fully operational,” Edelstein said. The minister also denounced violence against medical personnel committed by people who oppose vaccines. He also promised that they would work to maintain the 600 young doctors who were hired to strengthen the health system in the fight against the pandemic.







