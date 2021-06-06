International
Mexico votes in widely anticipated midterm elections | Election News
More than 20,000 posts are wanted, says Mexico’s electoral body, while nearly 95 million people have the right to vote.
Voters are casting their ballots across Mexico, where thousands of posts at the local, state and national levels are searching for what is the biggest vote in the history of countries.
Sunday’s midterm elections will determine the composition of the 500-seat House of Representatives, the lower house of Congress, as well as 15 governors and thousands of posts of mayor and local councilor.
The National Electoral Institute of Mexico (INE) said more than 20,000 positions are being contested, while nearly 95 million people are eligible to vote.
Sunday’s election was marked by widespread violence, with security consulting firm Etellekt reporting that at least 89 politicians, including 35 candidates, were killed in more than 200 days of campaigning.
What will mark this election is the violence that arose mainly against opponents of state or municipal governments, firm director Ruben Salazar told Al Jazeera before the election.
What we are seeing here is political violence, where it means being part of the opposition [you will be] with the greatest risk in this country.
A municipal candidate in the eastern state of Veracruz was shot dead overnight between Friday and Saturday, his political party said.
We strongly condemn the cowardly assassination of Ren Tovar, candidate for mayor of Cazones de Herrera, Veracruz, Clemente Castaeda, national coordinator of the Left Citizens Movement on Twitter, demanding that the government guarantee the lives and safety of Mexicans during the election.
They promised change, but everything is the same or worse. Violence is out of control and the economy is stuck. “I do not see good options,” undecided voter Jorge Lopez, 32, of the affluent neighborhood of Mexico City, Polanco, told Reuters on Sunday.
While Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, popularly known as AMLO, will not be voting, his left-wing party Morena and its allies are seeking support.
A good result in the Chamber of Deputies is particularly important for AMLO, which was elected in 2018 for a six-year term, as it seeks to postpone some major political promises in its remaining three years in office.
Recent polls suggest Morena may lose some of her current 253 seats in the House of Representatives, but is likely to retain a majority with the help of allied Green and Labor parties.
Al Jazeera’s John Holman, reporting from Mexico City, said the election is a chance for AMLO to strengthen its vision for the country. He says he wants to transform the country and in particular benefit the poor, Holman said.
Meanwhile, opponents of the presidents as well as observers have said the election should stand as a counterweight to AMLO. That’s because he was showing some disturbing signs, Holman announced.
He wants to centralize power. He has looked at various points to eliminate independent institutions or to fill them with his supporters and has criticized independent voices, including respected local NGOs and the press.
However, the president still retains widespread support, especially among older voters and those from the poorest classes of countries.
I stand by my president. “They attacked him a lot, but I see he is doing the right thing. I am voting for the Morena party across the board,” Luis Dominguez, 36, told Reuters from the small municipality of Cuaxomulco in the southeastern state of Tlaxcala.
We must support him so that he can complete his mission, Dominguez said.
mexico is now going to the polls in the biggest election in its history and the violence continues:
Just yesterday: a candidate killed in Veracruz state, an election official in Tlaxcala & 5 PRD supporters in Chiapas.
& the PRI party leader in sinaloa also abducted.
John Holman (@ johnholman100) June 6, 2021
