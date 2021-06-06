Man (31) charged with aggravated assault on mother in Innishannon





A 31-year-old man has appeared before a special hearing of the Bandon District Court west of Cork charged with assault causing damage to his mother at a home in Innishannon last Friday afternoon. Evidence of the arrest, indictment and warning of Gearid Coughlan was given by the Sea Guard Peter Nolan. Mr Coughlan made no response when the charge of assault that caused harm to Mary Coughlan was placed under his care, Det Guarda Nolan said. Mr Coughlan, who has an address in Ballycoughlan, Innishannon in Co Cork, was arrested at 2.48pm on Friday, June 4 on Main Street in the city, the court heard. He was brought to Bandon Garda station in connection with an attack that had occurred earlier that afternoon on Mary Coughlan at a property in Ballycoughlan. Judge James McNulty was told that Mr Coughlan was charged with the offense of causing damage to Mrs. Coughlan in violation of Article 3 of the Non-Fatal Acts against the Act of Persons at 9.50pm on Saturday. Psychiatric help Defense attorney Plunkett Taaffe said he was not making a conditional claim on his client at the moment. However, he reserved the right to make a conditional claim at a later date. He requested that his client receive psychiatric assistance and assistance for his general well-being while in detention. He said Mr Coughlan had been under psychiatric care for some time and was not well. Judge James McNulty ordered Mr Coughlan to receive all necessary care and treatment in prison. He requested that the prison governor be informed of all of the defendant’s medical needs. Mr Coughlan was held in custody until next Friday. Free legal aid was provided as Mr Coughlan is receiving disability benefit. Mrs. Coughlan was found injured at her home in Ballycoughlan about 3km outside Innishannon around 2.15pm on Friday. She was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos