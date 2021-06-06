International
Koronavirus | Covishield produces more antibodies than Covaxin, the study says
515 doctors across 22 cities tracked through immunization schedules.
Two doses of Covishield vaccine produced more antibodies than Covaxin doses, but there were relatively fewer cases of progressive infections after the latter, reports a study by health care workers (HCW) in India.
The study is being peer-reviewed and submitted to a journal, but appears as a prelude to MedrXiv, an online repository, and is among several real-world studies of vaccination effectiveness in India.
The study, by a team of doctors, shows that none of the participants, who were also all doctors and received both doses of vaccines, was ill and only about 6% tested positive at various points in the vaccination schedule. While both vaccines were protective, there were differences in the protection granted by a single dose of vaccine.
Due to the lack, it is easier for people to take a single dose than both doses, given that the recommended gap has been extended to 12 weeks for Covishield.
For the study, 515 healthcare workers from 13 states and covering 22 cities were evaluated from January to May 2021. Their blood samples were also tested for the presence, amount of antibodies produced, and levels of specific antibodies directed at the protein. virus droplets, widely regarded as a representative of the defense.
Ten times higher
A single dose of Covishield produced about 10 times more antibodies than Covaxin while a second dose narrowed the gap somewhat, with antibodies induced by Covishield about six times more than those stimulated by Covaxin, the study found.
In contrast, Covishield showed a good seropositivity rate and a 4-fold increase in media antibody titer even after a single dose, the authors note.
Overall, 97.8% of those who had never had COVID and had two full doses of Covishield had detectable levels of antibodies, or seropositive testing, compared with 79.3% with Covaxin. Importers It is important to note that out of 515, only 90 received Covaxin. Covishield constitutes the vast majority of locally administered vaccines with nearly nine people receiving it for each of Covaxin.
Although spike protein remains the main target of most vaccines, ICMR and Bharat Biotech, the manufacturers of Covaxin, have previously said that being a vaccine made from an inactivated virus, it elicited a broader immune response, meaning antibodies that target different parts of the coronavirus to neutralize it. T cell immunity, which is reported to elicit a more stable defense has not been measured in the study.
While real-world efficacy data for Covaxin and India-based data on Covishield are not yet public, recent studies have shown that most vaccines including Covaxin and Covishield have reduced response to some variants of the coronavirus such as B. 1,617.2 or the Delta variant.
Less sensitive
The study authors also assessed the relationship of the immune response to gender, a history of positive testing for COVID before vaccination and co-diseases.
Of the 30 HCWs that tested positive for the virus, three tested positive after the first dose and 27 after the second dose. Progressive infections that test positive for coronavirus two weeks after the second dose were recorded in the 5.5% (22/399) groups in Covishield and 2.2% (2/93) of Covaxin recipients.
Dr AK Singh, from GD Hospital and the Kolkata Diabetes Institute and among the authors of the paper, said the higher number of infections after the second wave was probably due to the increase in the number of cases after April and the high exposure of participants to study. all physicians in COVID hospitals for patients during the second wave.
The study will continue in the coming months to assess whether antibody levels have dropped, said Dr. Singh Hindu.
There was no significant difference in seropositivity level when compared by age, sex, Body Mass Index (BMI), blood type, and any contemporary illness including its duration and treatment. Participants who had type 2 diabetes and hypertension for more than five years were less likely to have detectable antibodies than those without any condition or detected less than five years ago, the authors report.
