Netanyahu claims election fraud in Israel, accuses rival of doubling

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that a newly formed Israeli coalition ready to reduce it was the result of the biggest election fraud in the history of democracy.

Hours after Netanyahu’s comments, Naftali Bennett, a nationalist determined to replace him as prime minister, called on Israel’s longest-serving leader not to leave scorched earth behind and to accept that people are allowed to form a government – even if you do not head it.

Netanyahu made his sweeping indictment at a time when Israel’s internal security chief has publicly warned of the possibility of political violence.

“We are witnessing the biggest election fraud in the history of the country, in my opinion in the history of any democracy,” Netanyahu said in comments to lawmakers from his right-wing Likud party.

He focused his accusations on a broken campaign promise by Bennett, who had vowed not to partner with left-wing, centrist and Arab parties.

On Wednesday, Bennett announced to opposition leader Yair Lapid that they had formed a governing coalition with factions across the political spectrum following a non-final election on March 23, Israel’s fourth in two years.

Under a rotation deal, Bennett will serve first as prime minister, followed by Lapid.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a ceremony to commend the health sector for their contribution to the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jerusalem on June 6, 2021. REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun

No date has been set for a vote in parliament to approve the new government.

In a televised speech, Bennett urged Yariv Levin, the speaker of parliament and a Netanyahu loyalist, not to try to buy time to encourage members of the new coalition to fail, and said he should hold the vote Wednesday. There was no immediate comment from Levin.

Leave the country to move forward, Bennett said, addressing his remarks to Netanyahu, who has been in office since 2009. Mr Netanyahu, do not leave scorched earth behind you. All of us, the whole nation, want to remember the good you did during your service.

Netanyahu’s stay has been marred by a corruption case in which he has denied any wrongdoing, but he has won praise at home and abroad for Israel’s rapid spread of COVID-19 vaccines.

Fraud and surrender

The next new government covers the political rider since the election. People angry with the planned alliance have held protests outside the homes of opposition politicians, whose security has been heightened following threats on social media.

We, my friends and I at Likud, will strongly oppose the creation of this dangerous government of fraud and surrender, Netanyahu said. And if, God forbid, it is decided, we will overthrow it very soon.

In a rare public warning, Homeland Security chief Shin Bet said on Saturday that increasingly extreme online discourse could lead to violence.

While condemning the violence and incitement, Netanyahu, 71, reiterated his definition of the Lapid-Bennett coalition as a left-wing alliance that would put Israel in danger.

He said the diversified partnership would not be able to stand up to Washington over its Iran nuclear program or confront the militant group Gaza Hamas, which fought Israel for 11 days last month before a fragile ceasefire took effect.

Bennett, who heads the far-right Yamina party and advocates the annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank, said Netanyahu’s description of the coalition as a left-wing extremist was another lie.