Suvendu Adhikaris aide arrested in case of labor fraud, MLA and his brother booked for theft | Latest India News

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) found itself in a tight corner on Sunday when Kolkata police arrested an old associate of Suvendu Adhikari, the opposition leader in the Bengal legislature, in a case of labor fraud and his leader and brother the youngest Soumendu Adhikari was booked in a case involving theft of relief material in the East Midnapore region, the home ground of the Adhikari family.

This is the first time since the BJP emerged as a formidable force in Bengal and took over the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the recent assembly polls that a prominent saffron camp leader has been reserved in a criminal case . In both polls, the BJP snatched 18 Bengal seats 42 Lok Sabha but gathered only 77 of the 294 assembly seats last month it was the BJP that highlighted the alleged involvement of TMC leaders in chit fund fraud and the issue of operation of Narada during the campaigns.

The saffron camp became the IMC target on May 17 when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested three IMC lawmakers, including two cabinet ministers, Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim, and former Kolkata chairman Sovan Chatterjee, i who left the TMC last year, in connection with the issue of Operation Narada 2016. TMC executives accused the BJP of using the CBI to avenge its electoral loss.

In the case of labor fraud, the accused Rakhal Bera, a businessman based in East Midnapore, was held for allegedly taking 2 cabbages from a man in 2018-19 promising a job in the irrigation department that Suvendu Adhikari headed at the time. Police officials said several other people had been deceived and they were looking for Chanchal Nandy, another accused who allegedly claimed to be an employee of the irrigation department.

Bera was held in police custody until June 12 by a court in Kolkata. His lawyers told the media that he was a victim of political revenge because of his closeness to Adhikari. This is an attempt to misuse the image of Suvendu Adhikari, said one of the lawyers. Adhikari did not answer questions from the media.

After serving in the cabinet of Prime Minister Mamata Banerjees, Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP in December last year and defeated him at Nandigram in the Eastern Mindapore district in the latest state polls. The BJP elected him as leader of the opposition in the state assembly.

The TMC defeated the opposition by winning 213 seats but Adhikari made the news by defeating Banerjee with 1958 votes. His father Sishir Adhikari and the second family son, Dibyendu, are deputies of Lok Sabha from East Midnapore.

In the theft case, an FIR was filed against Suvendu and Soumendu Adhikari for allegedly stealing tarpaulin from the Kanthi municipality office. The case was raised against the brothers on the basis of a complaint filed by Ratnadip Manna, a member of the municipal administrative board. Soumendu Adhikari was the head of the civilian body until he resigned and joined the BJP last year.

We will fight the case in court. People will learn the truth, said Sishir Adhikari.

On May 29, 2021 at 12:30 pm on the instructions of Suvendu Adhikari and his brother and former mayor Soumendu Adhikari of Kanthi commune, the government tripartite (tarpaulin) whose estimated value is around the value of rupees, was taken from the god of the town hall office forcibly and illegally opening the locks, read the complaint filed by Manna at the Kanthi Police Station on 1 June.

The complaint also said that BJP leaders used central force personnel in the alleged theft.

Reacting to the allegation that Adhikari was targeted for political reasons, TMC Secretary General Kunal Ghosh said, The arrest of our ministers by the CBI was a case of revenge because they were held after the investigation was over and the agency was ready to submit the loading. In these cases, the complaints have just been registered. Arrest in the case of fraud at work is part of the investigation.

Reacting to the arrest in the case of fraud at work, BJP president in Bengal Dilip Ghosh said, I do not know who is close to whom. If someone has committed a crime, then he will be punished. However, raising the issue is an admission by the prime minister that corruption marked her government.