How Beijing shot itself in the foot with its trade war with Australia

What is that old saying? Never start a fight if you do not know you can win.

Which brings us nicely to the topic of China and its rapidly deteriorating relations with Australia.

To the chagrin of Beijing’s bureaucracy, Australian trade is booming, bringing about a rapid turnaround from the COVID-inspired crisis that crippled the global economy last year.

And a large amount of this good fortune belongs to China.

The figures that came down the next day showed a swollen trade surplus, up to $ 8 billion in April alone, behind the explosion in iron ore and coal prices.

The previous month’s surplus was revised up to $ 5.8 billion.

After more than a year of growing hostility, which has now degenerated to open up the trade war, a quick count would show that while we have suffered some casualties, most of the cost of the trade war is being borne by the Middle Kingdom.

Australia is sailing relatively unharmed.

From a long-term strategic perspective, the rage that has been directed by Chinac could end up being a disguised blessing.

Many of the most affected industries have been forced to seek other markets, which will ultimately facilitate our unhealthy reliance on just one key customer, and an increasingly disordered one.

Goodbye friendly, Filipino style

Diplomats, by definition, are usually not particularly honest.

So it came as something shocking last month when Philippine Foreign Minister Teddy Locsin Jr. went on Twitter with a tirade against Beijing over his controversial maritime claims.

“China, my friend, how kindly can you decide? Let me see O SEE F ***. What are you doing to our friendship? You. Not us. We are trying. You. You are like an ugly oaf, running forced your attention on a handsome boy. “

He went on for a long time with a subsequent tweet about China’s territorial ambitions.

A few days later, he apologized, presumably after being informed that only the President could use cursing words.

The incident highlighted rising tensions in the region.

China’s claims cut short the claims of most of its neighbors. ( ABC News: Illustration / Jarrod Fankhauser

The ruling elite in Beijing is shaking the Sabers over Taiwan, increasing Hong Kong control and engaging in border hostilities with India.

Last week, 16 Chinese military planes flew over Malaysian airspace, prompting the Royal Malaysian Air Force to intercept Hawk fighter jets to capture them and force them to return.

As our business leaders worry about the potential loss of revenue from an angry Middle Kingdom and continue to seek a “normalization” of the relationship, China’s effort with Australia is fully in line with its position on most of the its close neighbors.

Beijing is stepping up pressure on multiple fronts across the region, particularly in its disputed territorial waters ambitions with overlapping claims by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan.

So we are not alone.

Shooting the lights out

Donald Trump learned the hard way that no one wins a trade war. Not that he ever admitted it.

While the former US president’s tariffs certainly caused pain and hardship to China, the plan had a spectacular opposite effect.

A study by Oxford Economics found that America lost 245,000 jobs during the effort while a Brookings Institution study estimated that $ 1.7 trillion was shaved from U.S. stock prices and between 0.3 percent and 0, 7 percent of GDP.

Chinese authorities are now leading a similar episode.

Not only has its economy suffered, but the extreme measures also imposed in Australia have left Beijing strategically deprived of ammunition.

In January and February, Australian coal bans plunged large parts of China into darkness.

Outages in Shanghai and throughout southern China were issued for routine maintenance issues.

But thermal coal shortages across China have led to rising prices especially as the recovering Chinese economy boosted its energy demand.

Over the past week, outages have been reported across southern China and energy rationing has been set.

Last week, thermal coal prices fell to three-year highs by about $ 120 a tonne, well up from $ 48 last year. It was a major factor in increasing our trade surplus.

We may not get much coal in China. But as China tries to source energy elsewhere, the Australian product is filling in the gaps.

This is what happens with trade. It’s fun.

As for iron ore, prices have again risen above US $ 200 per tonne despite an attempt two weeks ago to lower muscle prices, threatening prosecution for anyone caught manipulating the market.

We can be counting on it now. But this will not last forever.

China for a decade has kept its economy afloat with massive stimulus programs that include building cities and new infrastructure.

For most of the past five years, she has tried to free herself from the mania of state-inspired buildings.

When it happens, demand will moderate. And by then, he may have supplied new supplies to West Africa that would limit gold flowing from polluted red exports.

For a longer time, prices will fall and the importance of the industry will diminish.

In the meantime, however, we have an extremely powerful trump card.

China’s economic health and its conventional military ambitions depend on a reliable supply of iron for steel, a fact that would not have gone unnoticed in Beijing.

An old story about new markets

China may have banned Australian barley but not wheat.

Last December, while barley farmers were retreating from market loss, wheat farmers cashed in, sending almost 800,000 tonnes to China.

Meanwhile, barley exports to Thailand and Vietnam are expected to double this year.

How many of them find their way to China is someone’s opinion as entrepreneurial entrepreneurs find ways to circumvent bans.

Take the lobster trade for example. Hong Kong, which previously bought only small quantities of our crustaceans, is suddenly throwing Australian lobster like never before.

It is very likely that well-to-do members of the Beijing ruling class have simply found a way to bring back their favorite delicacy to the menu through what is known as the “gray trade”, where a Hong Kong broker buys from Australia and then exports to China.

Chinese consumers are still hungry for Australian lobster. ( Four Corners: Harriet Tatham

Even one of our hottest industries, wine, seems to be sailing to get out of the mess.

Treasury Wine Estates, the world’s largest-ranked wine producer, collapsed by six from imposing Beijing crippling tariffs last year that essentially shut down the market for half of national wine exports. The company stock price was tanked during 2020.

Three weeks ago, however, the Treasury announced a much improved earnings forecast, sending up its share price as it targeted new markets in Asia and shipped more products to Europe and the US.

Earnings are expected to rise 33 percent in mid-June, compared to last year’s sad performance. This helped raise the company’s share price 17 percent in May alone.

Australian businesses are adjusting, just like those when the UK joined the European Union in 1973. The difference now is that we have a much more agile economy with a floating currency that absorbs major shocks like global financial downturns, pandemic-inspired recessions trade wars.

Meanwhile, back in the Politburo, things are looking bleak.

No power, no lobster and no Grange. Whose idea was this, anyway?