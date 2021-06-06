Merkel’s successor increases offers for chancellor with state victory





Armin Laschet increased his chances of succeeding Angela Merkel as German chancellor by securing a decisive victory in the country’s poorest state. In the final election race before the national vote in September, the 60-year-old party leader showed he could successfully lead the Christian Democrats in a close campaign. The result will help ease doubts about his suitability to lead Germany’s conservatives. The CDU halted its slide in Sunday’s last election, winning 37% of the ballots in Saxony-Anhalt to improve its final result, according to forecasts by public broadcaster ARD. The far-right alternative to Germany, which was seeking the lead in recent polls, fell to a far second in the former communist region by 22%. Read more: Merkel Ally Fights Far Right Surgery in Sunday Voting in Saxony “The national CDU under Armin Laschet now has the momentum on its side,” said Holger Schmieding, chief economist based in Berenberg, London. “The concern that Laschet is perhaps an obstacle rather than an aid should be vented.” Results at a glance 2021 Projections Results of 2016 CDU 37% 30% AfD 22% 24% Left 11% 16% SPD 8.4% 11% FDP 6.5% 4.9% The Greens 6% 5.2% Laschet became Merkel’s CDU leader in January and stuck out the gate with the party that suffered him worst results ever in Baden-Wuerttemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate on Mars. This organized a messy power struggle with Bavarian ally Markus Soeder over the right to be the bloc’s candidate for chancellor. As Laschet dominated, he came out bruised. Following Sunday’s result, Laschet could return with renewed confidence in the treatment of the Greens and their candidate Annalena Baerbock, his main rival to lead Europe’s largest economy. The momentum of the environmental party has stalled in recent weeks and the trend was underlined by a smaller-than-expected profit in Saxony-Anhalt, which could cost the party its role in state government. “We won but not as much as we hoped,” the 40-year-old Greens co-leader told ARD. Saxony-Anhalt in February The former communist region is last among the 16 German states in GDP per capita at 28,880 euros, less than half the level of high-ranking Hamburg

Located between Berlin and Hanover, it has the oldest population of any German state with an average age of 47.9 years

Its two largest cities are the capital Magdeburg and Halle, each with less than 240,000 inhabitants. In total, the state has a population of 2.2 million

Highlights: Reformation birthplace and Bauhaus house Meanwhile, Germany’s political structure can breathe a sigh of relief. A victory by the AfD would have been the first of the right-wing party at the state level, triggering complex political maneuvers to keep them away from the regional government. Instead, Reiner Haseloff, the CDU state prime minister, has a series of elections to form a coalition for his third term. His current government consists of a tripartite alliance with the Social Democrats and the Greens. He could replace the Greens with the pro-business FDP, which has also gained nationwide support. In running-until election, Laschet called on state voters to support the CDU, saying it was important to defend democracy from the right-wing nationalist party. It was enough to gain a significant advantage in Germany’s volatile political landscape as the Merkel era draws to a close. – With the help of Alexander Michael Pearson, Alexei Anishchuk and Angela Cullen Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

