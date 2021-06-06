An 87-year-old woman is facing jail after cutting off three people as she was turning her car from a garden center.

Pauline Haynes plowed on two women and a boy while maneuvering her Mazda from a busy car park on August 31 last year.

Nicola Weir and her son Kyle were in line to eat when they were knocked down by Haynes as she crashed into several tables.

Ms Weir, from Droitwich, suffered a brain hemorrhage and several broken bones, including a split spine in the accident, and was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

Haynes then cared for an apple orchard at the Broomfields Farm Shop and garden center in Worcester, where he placed another client, Dawn Walters, in a tree.









Miss Walters was rushed to hospital after the crash, but has been unable to walk and is in constant pain.

Speaking at the time of the crash, Ms. Weir’s sister-in-law Joanna Weir said: “We want to know how this could have happened.”

Haynes pleaded guilty to two counts of causing grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving when he appeared in the Magistrates’ Court in Worcester on Thursday.

The court heard Haynes, from Worcester, pulling out of the parking space when she suddenly shot back.

Melanie Winterflood, prosecuting, said: “She turned from the parking lot in order to get back from the center of the garden.

“Unfortunately, as she turned around, she traveled at some speed back to the people standing outside the store.

“One of them was Nicola Weir, she was waiting to be served food by a key.







(Image: Google)



“The vehicle collided with one of the display desks. It knocked Ms. Weir and her son to the ground.

“Her son was not injured at all.

“She kept going back to an orchard, and there was Miss Walters’ second victim.

“The vehicle was still speeding and collided with Miss Walters, leaning it against a tree.”

Miss Walters was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, where she was treated for horrific injuries.

Miss Winterflood added: “Her injuries were significant.

“She can not walk, she will need an operation.

“She lives in constant pain, can not perform (daily) activities and has other injuries.”

The court heard that Haynes had already submitted her license and told the magistrates “I am not going to drive again”.

Belinda Ariss, defending, said it was a “tragic accident”.

The presiding judge, Kevin Lloyd-Wright, said: “Because of the nature of this offense and its consequences, and the age of the defendant we send it to the coronation court for sentencing.”

Haynes, who faces a maximum of five years in prison, was released on bail and shot with a temporary driving ban before being sentenced at Worcester Crown Court in July.