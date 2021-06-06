India records the lowest daily cases in 2 months: Data | Latest India News

With just over 100,000 new infections across India on Sunday, daily cases in the country fell to their lowest level in more than two months, underlining the country’s return after the second brutal wave of viral outbreak.

On Sunday, 101,237 new infections were reported nationwide and 2,446 new deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in India to 28.9 million and deaths to 349,247, according to HTs panel Covid-19. While daily cases were the lowest since April 4, or 62 days, the number of reported daily deaths in the country reached a month and a half (or as of April 22).

The second wave of the pandemic has now seen a steady decline for four consecutive weeks across the country. The seven-day average of new infections in the country showing a Covid-19 curve region had peaked at 391,819 cases per day on May 9, but has now dropped to 123,232 cases per day over the past week, a drop of over 68% from the roof, according to the HTs Covid-19 control panel.

The second wave is stabilizing or we can see that it is localized at the moment as from at least 500 districts reporting almost 100 or more new daily cases in May, the number has come to around 250 districts as of the date. Most districts have seen a significant drop in numbers since the peak was observed on May 7, and hopefully the numbers will fall further in the coming days, a senior health ministry official aware of developments said on condition of anonymity .

At a recent press conference on Covid-19, the Union health ministry announced that only five states accounted for two-thirds of all new infections in the country now.

Among our newly reported cases, 66% were effectively reported by only five states and the remaining cases are being reported by 31 states, which is a sign to suggest that we have managed to contain disease transmission in one area localized, Lav Agarwal said at the conference.

The health ministry, in a statement Sunday, also said the country has registered less than 200,000 new daily cases for 11 consecutive days now.

This is the result of cooperative and sustained efforts by the Center and the states, the territories of the Union following the whole approach of the Government. India has witnessed a steady decline in active cases. The load of active issues of countries has dropped below the mark of 15 loops the load of cases is below 20 loops for seven consecutive days, said the statement of the ministry.

The daily test positivity rate has also dropped significantly, a factor that experts attributed to a significant increase in the Covid-19 daily test.

The average percentage of positive weekly test rate of tested samples that return positive for Covid-19 in the country has now dropped 18 percentage points from the peak and is continuing to decline rapidly, offering what is perhaps the clearest sign of a wave of the country’s second brutal coming under control.

For the week ending May 9, more than one-fifth of all samples (22.8%) tested in the country returned positively, compared to only 4.8% in the previous week. This return is even more evident in the one-day positivity rate, which dropped to 3.2% on Saturday (lowest in 81 days), compared to 25.3% on April 25, the highest ever recorded.

Much of this return to the positivity rate appears to be a direct result of a massive increase in testing. On average, more than 3 million samples have been tested in India every day over the past week, the highest number ever affected in the 15 months since the outbreak in the country. In fact, the daily testing rate (seven-day average) has risen to over one million a day in just the last two weeks.

Experts also say the numbers are indicative of a downward trend.

The numbers are stabilizing, but one recommendation may not suit all states. This should be local, said Dr Giridhara R Babu, chief, epidemiology, Indian Institute of Public Health.

Each state must make unlocking decisions based on objective indicators at the local level. The lower positivity of the test will have to last for at least two weeks as the load on hospitals is significantly eased, especially the availability of beds with critical care. Based on some of the indicators, gradual unlocking should be done, he added.