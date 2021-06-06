International
India records the lowest daily cases in 2 months: Data | Latest India News
With just over 100,000 new infections across India on Sunday, daily cases in the country fell to their lowest level in more than two months, underlining the country’s return after the second brutal wave of viral outbreak.
On Sunday, 101,237 new infections were reported nationwide and 2,446 new deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in India to 28.9 million and deaths to 349,247, according to HTs panel Covid-19. While daily cases were the lowest since April 4, or 62 days, the number of reported daily deaths in the country reached a month and a half (or as of April 22).
The second wave of the pandemic has now seen a steady decline for four consecutive weeks across the country. The seven-day average of new infections in the country showing a Covid-19 curve region had peaked at 391,819 cases per day on May 9, but has now dropped to 123,232 cases per day over the past week, a drop of over 68% from the roof, according to the HTs Covid-19 control panel.
The second wave is stabilizing or we can see that it is localized at the moment as from at least 500 districts reporting almost 100 or more new daily cases in May, the number has come to around 250 districts as of the date. Most districts have seen a significant drop in numbers since the peak was observed on May 7, and hopefully the numbers will fall further in the coming days, a senior health ministry official aware of developments said on condition of anonymity .
At a recent press conference on Covid-19, the Union health ministry announced that only five states accounted for two-thirds of all new infections in the country now.
Among our newly reported cases, 66% were effectively reported by only five states and the remaining cases are being reported by 31 states, which is a sign to suggest that we have managed to contain disease transmission in one area localized, Lav Agarwal said at the conference.
The health ministry, in a statement Sunday, also said the country has registered less than 200,000 new daily cases for 11 consecutive days now.
This is the result of cooperative and sustained efforts by the Center and the states, the territories of the Union following the whole approach of the Government. India has witnessed a steady decline in active cases. The load of active issues of countries has dropped below the mark of 15 loops the load of cases is below 20 loops for seven consecutive days, said the statement of the ministry.
The daily test positivity rate has also dropped significantly, a factor that experts attributed to a significant increase in the Covid-19 daily test.
The average percentage of positive weekly test rate of tested samples that return positive for Covid-19 in the country has now dropped 18 percentage points from the peak and is continuing to decline rapidly, offering what is perhaps the clearest sign of a wave of the country’s second brutal coming under control.
For the week ending May 9, more than one-fifth of all samples (22.8%) tested in the country returned positively, compared to only 4.8% in the previous week. This return is even more evident in the one-day positivity rate, which dropped to 3.2% on Saturday (lowest in 81 days), compared to 25.3% on April 25, the highest ever recorded.
Much of this return to the positivity rate appears to be a direct result of a massive increase in testing. On average, more than 3 million samples have been tested in India every day over the past week, the highest number ever affected in the 15 months since the outbreak in the country. In fact, the daily testing rate (seven-day average) has risen to over one million a day in just the last two weeks.
Experts also say the numbers are indicative of a downward trend.
The numbers are stabilizing, but one recommendation may not suit all states. This should be local, said Dr Giridhara R Babu, chief, epidemiology, Indian Institute of Public Health.
Each state must make unlocking decisions based on objective indicators at the local level. The lower positivity of the test will have to last for at least two weeks as the load on hospitals is significantly eased, especially the availability of beds with critical care. Based on some of the indicators, gradual unlocking should be done, he added.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]