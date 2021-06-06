Antigua investigates Choksis abduction following complaint

Antigua and Barbuda have launched an investigation into allegations of Mehul Choksi’s abduction from the country on May 23 after the businessman filed a formal complaint with the Royal Police Force there, Island’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne said on Saturday.

Browne, however, reiterated that he does not believe Choksi was abducted from the site and the police kidnapping investigation is based on the allegations made by Choksi in a written complaint.

The Indian-born Choks mysteriously disappeared from Antigua and Barbuda, whose citizenship he holds, but was arrested by Dominican police on charges of illegally entering the island. The two islands are approximately 100 nautical miles apart.

Mehul Choksi has filed a written complaint with the Royal Antigua Police Force through his attorneys, claiming he was abducted by Antigua and Barbuda and taken to Dominica. This is a report that police are taking very seriously and they are currently investigating the abduction, Browne told a Caribbean FM radio station.

He added that he received information about the official Choksis abduction complaint on Friday.

As I said earlier, it is unlikely he was kidnapped as Antigua and Barbuda have no kidnapping culture and the fact that there was no (wanted) reward, Browne said in the radio interview.

Browne added that Choksi, in his written complaint, specifically specified some Antigua officials as abducted, requesting an investigation into their conduct. Claiming that Antigua takes the kidnapping allegations seriously, he said an investigation was under way.

There is no truth to the abduction theory; there is no violation of (his) constitutional rights. This is a situation in which there is cooperation between the two states to send a wanted person to India, who was found illegally in Dominica. How it was found there, we are not sure. Choksi has submitted an official report confirming that he was abducted and law enforcement has an obligation to investigate the matter, Browne added.

Meanwhile, a website in the Caribbean released a photo of Choksi walking with a man, claiming the person was behind the business plan of businessmen in Cuba. The report cannot be verified.

Choksi disappeared from Antigua on May 23 while going for an evening stroll. As Antigua’s prime minister has repeatedly said he fled to Dominica with his girlfriend, businesswoman Priti Choksi and lawyers – Wayne Marsh and Vijay Aggarwal – have claimed he was abducted by Antiguan and Indian police, tortured and was sent to Dominica in a boat. He has been charged with illegal entry into Dominica and is being treated at a hospital there after a court adjourned the case to June 14th. A plane, which went last Friday with Indian officials hoping Choksi would be deported from Dominica, has since returned.

Browne denied any Choksi state-sponsored kidnapping in collaboration with Dominica and India, after being speculated by opposition parties on the island and alleged by the fugitives legal team.

As I said before, what is the possibility that the Antiguan government will have an agreement with Dominica to kidnap Choks, and take him to Dominica, to kidnap him a second time (to take him to India)? I mean we will have to put it on some kind of ship to bring it back to India. That just doesn’t make sense. Antigua and Barbuda have far more assets than Dominica when it comes to accommodating large aircraft. If it was considered (kidnapping), a private plane could have come (directly to Antigua) and taken it to India. There was no need to involve another country, Browne said.

Having said that, we would not accept the kidnapping of anyone, be it a citizen or resident of this country, Browne added.

Reiterating why he asked Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerri to send Choksi directly to India, Browne said: Choksi has no constitutional rights in Dominica. As an illegal alien, Dominica has an option to return him back to Antigua, where he has an undecided citizenship, or back to India, where he is still a citizen because his request for revocation of his Indian citizenship is not canceled so far.

Browne also denied allegations by Dominica opposition leader Lennox Linton last week that there was a collaboration between Dominica and Antigua in the Choksis abduction. For Lennox Linton to make any such statement, I will ask my attorney to write them. Although Lennox is a friend, he will have to apologize publicly for making any such statement.