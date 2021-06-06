Covishield shows better antibody response than Covaxin, the study says

Indian healthcare workers who were administered Covishield have shown better antibody responses than Covaxin recipients, a recent study found.

The study, published in an online archive of unpublished manuscripts in the medical sciences medRxiv, showed that after two vaccine shots, 98 percent of Covishield recipients showed antibody responses, while the same was 80 percent among Covaxin recipients.

The study published by a group of doctors – Awadhesh Kumar Singh, Sanjeev Ratnakar Phatak, Ritu Singh, Kingshuk Bhattacharjee, Nagendra Kumar Singh, Arvind Gupta and Arvind Sharma – has not yet been reviewed by colleagues. The researchers have not stated any competitive interest and that no funding has been received for this cross-sectoral study.

The study aimed to analyze the antibody response after two full doses of Covishield and Covaxin in Indians.

“We assessed the humoral immune response after completion of two doses of both ChAdOx1-nCOV (Covishield) and BBV-152 (Covaxin) vaccines in Indian healthcare workers,” the authors said.

A study entitled Antibody Induced by Cross-Sectoral Coronavirus Vaccine (COVAT) was performed to quantify the Sars-CoV-2 anti-splicing antibody quantitatively 21 days or more after the first and second doses of the two vaccines in it two Sars-CoV -2 naive and recovered healthcare workers.

Among 515 health care workers (305 males and 210 females), 95 percent showed seropositivity after two doses of both vaccines. Of the 425 Covishield recipients, 98.1 percent showed seropositivity, and of the 90 Covaxin recipients, 80 percent showed seropositivity.

Seropositivity means having the presence of antibodies in the blood serum.

Experts thought that developed or underdeveloped antibodies are a binary variable. What needs to be considered is the difference between the average or average titer between the two groups.





Samiran Panda, head of epidemiology and communicative sector at the Indian Medical Research Council, who is a co-developer of Covaxin, told Business Standard, “The antibody developed or not developed is a binary variable (over a laboratory interruption). “However, what is the result of a quantitative comparison – should also be considered – is the difference between the average or average titer between the two groups.”

He further added that these comparisons allow the completion of the population level (not for any particular individual), provided that the sample of study participants is randomly taken from the total population of interest.

“Any arbitrary withdrawal of a sample brings about a bias and does not allow the extrapolation of the conclusion into a larger universe of people,” Panda said.

Moreover, immunity is not only driven by the humoral arm of immunity, but also by the cellular arm, he explained.

“Finally, it should also be assessed that immunity is guided not only by the humoral arm of immunity (determined by neutralizing antibody titers, etc.) after vaccination, but also by the cellular arm, which determines immune memory,” he said.

The researchers said the main goal was to analyze the antibody response (seropositivity and mean antibody titer) by tracking each dose of both vaccines and its correlation with age, sex, blood type, body mass index (BMI) and co-morbidities. .

“While no changes were observed with respect to sex, BMI, blood type, and any contemporary illness, people over 60 or those with Type 2 diabetes had significantly lower seropositivity levels,” the authors said.

Both vaccine recipients had similar mild to moderate adverse events and neither had severe or unwanted side effects.

“Both vaccines received good immune responses after two doses, although seropositivity levels and antibody titers among mean peaks were significantly higher in Covishield compared to the Covaxin arm,” they concluded.

However, this is not an analysis of the efficacy of both vaccines. Efficacy analysis will determine whether the vaccinated receive symptomatic Covid or not.