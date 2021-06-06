The police chief who was allegedly shot by Jasmine Hartin was ‘drunk’ the day he died





Belize police chief reportedly shot and killed by wife Jasmine Hartin was “very drunk” the day he died – prompting another officer to drag him for wrongly driving a golf cart, according to a report Sunday . San Pedro Chief Inspector Henry Jemmott, 42, pulled out for movement on an island road just hours before his body was found in the water with a gunshot wound to the head on May 28, reported the Daily Mail. “He was mature, very drunk,” a source said of the exit. “He was so drunk that he was spinning around the country. He was driving the golf cart erratically. You can smell alcoholic beverages. He was talked to, but allowed to continue, “the source continued. The father of five had been on a five-day leave from his job at the time for “personal” reasons, the newspaper reported. Hartin, an old friend of Jemmott, allegedly told authorities they had met that evening for a drinking night. She told them that Jemmott suggested while they were winding up that she was practicing loading his gun – something she had done with him just a few days ago together after a meeting in which a man had suddenly become aggressive towards her. But this time, she allegedly had trouble pulling out the magazine clip and accidentally fired the gun in his direction. “I tried with him, trying to pull out the magazine, when the gun suddenly opened,” she allegedly admitted. Hartin, the bride of British billionaire Lord Michael Ashcroft, was initially held by police for questioning before she was charged with manslaughter in the death of officers.

