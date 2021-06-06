BJP MP criticizes Naveen Patnaik over Niti Aayog’s report





Bjubaneswar BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi on Saturday targeted the Naveen Patnaik government for its poor performance in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) report, which ranked Odisha in the country’s top five states. The report prepared by the Niti Aayog Center think tank, which assesses the progress of the Union states and territories on various development parameters such as economic growth, gender, health, education, climate change, environment and gender, was released on 3 June. “This speaks volumes about our model of governance,” said Sarangi, a former Odisha cadre officer, as he posed five questions to the state government. Addressing a press conference here, Sarangi said: “In the category of sustainable development goal 1 of zero poverty, Odisha ranks third from the bottom with 33.89 percent of the total population of the state still below the national poverty line. The situation has not changed since 2019. It talks a lot about the state of the administration. ” The MP said that compared to 2019, the overall performance of the state government has further deteriorated. “It’s unfortunate and we should be ashamed of it,” she said. Stating that employment under MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Law) has fallen as crime rates have risen in the state, she said: “The state government has failed to provide security for women. “Crimes against women have increased and harassment cases continue to grow,” she claimed. She claimed the state had failed miserably in achieving the goal of zero hunger with nearly 29 percent of children under five still malnourished and underweight. “What has the state government done for so many years to improve the status of children and ensure the dignity of women?” Has the Shakti Mission failed? “The government has unfortunately failed to protect the women of our state,” she said. Hitting the government for its poor performance on the economic front, the MP said that Odisha was ranked second from below among 28 states for economic growth in the Niti Aayog report. “The state provided a great zero in terms of ease of doing business. “This is despite the fact that the government has organized highly advertised programs like Make in Odisha,” she said. However, Biju Janata Dal Rajya Sabha member Amar Patnaik rejected what Sarangi did. Patnaik told The Telegraph: “It’s an aspiring report. No one should be content with politics on this issue. We are not talking about how other states like Uttar Pradesh are performing. People have to go to the field to assess the reality of the terrain. ” Patnaik noted that data provided by the state were not taken into account during the preparation of the SDG report. “In the ease of doing business, the state has been shown to have reached zero. How is it possible when Odisha has attracted even more FDI than Maharashtra last year? We are not critical of the report, but there must be some error. Internet service has not reached many villages but the report says 123 per cent internet penetration has been achieved, “he said, adding that the report needs a comeback.







