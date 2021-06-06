Will not review Sindhuri Nag transfer order, says Yediyurappa





Bengaluru Prime Minister Karnataka BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said there was no issue of reviewing the transfer of two senior officials in Mysuru district after one of them threatened to give up administrative services alleging harassment by the other. Because she (Rohini Sindhuri Dasari) has been transferred, she came. Once a transfer is made, there is no issue to review it and I have asked her to report (on her new role), Yediyurappa said on Sunday. The statements come a day after the Karnataka government decided to transfer Sindhur and Shilpa Nag from their respective positions. Nag who was the Commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation was transferred as director (e-government) to the Rural Development department and Panchayat Raj. Sindhur, who was serving as deputy commissioner, Mysuru, was transferred as commissioner for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endauments. Nag on Thursday announced her resignation in front of TV news cameras from the Indian Administrative Services, stating she could not work in a stuffy environment. With deep sorrow and regret, I am submitting my resignation to the Indian Administrative Service. “I humbly ask your sweet self to accept this and free me from my dilemma, pain, and moral grief over the sacrilege of sacred service we have sworn to serve and defend,” Nag told a news conference in Mysuru on Thursday. about 125 km from Bengaluru. Nag made a notable reference to Sindhur and has been at the forefront of criticism from other political leaders including Janata Dal (Laik) or JD (S) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Some political leaders have been making harsh personal remarks against Sindhur since Thursday and earlier, due to previous meetings with the officer. Sindhur has been the target of several such attacks, of which people aware of the developments said, was because it refuses to give up on demands from politicians trying to get contracts allocated to people associated with them or usurp the land. of government. The imminent public spout between the two officials gave opposition political parties more ammunition to target Yediyurappa for losing control of his administration. There is no coordination between ministers, there are differences between ministers, between officials. The administration has collapsed, DK Shivakumar said on Sunday the state president of the Congress. Sindhur was also accused of ignoring desperate calls for help from her colleague from Chamarajanagar where 24 people died due to lack of oxygen. On Sunday, an alleged voice call between Sindhur and one of the district officials, oxygen filling was played on TV channels. In the call, a person believed to be Sindhuri was heard threatening to fire the oxygen supply officer in the neighboring Chamrajanagar neighborhood. The authenticity of the audio call recording cannot be verified independently. The person believed to be Sindhur has been heard saying that oxygen supplies to all hospitals in Mysuru should be replenished as soon as possible. It remains unclear when this alleged call occurred and the context of the same.

