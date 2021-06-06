Monsoon arrived north early: IMD | Latest India News





Monsoon arrived four to five days earlier across northeastern India, most of parts of West Bengal sub-Himalayas and Sikkim, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said on Sunday. New monsoon dates were released by IMD last year based on start data from 1961 to 2019 and withdrawal data from 1971 to 2019. Passing through these, the monsoon was expected to cover Sikkim and West Bengal sub-Himalayas around 10 June. But it has advanced to Sikkim and parts of Maharashtra four to five days ago. The monsoon flow is strong and southwest winds have increased on a large scale, said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, the national weather forecasting center. Monsoon is likely to rise further as a low monsoon zone or low pressure is likely to form over the northern Bay of Bengal on June 11th. Under the low monsoon influence, we are expecting the monsoon to be strong and cover most of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal throughout East India by 13 June. We are now receiving very early indications that the monsoon will reach the western parts of the country even earlier than expected, Jenamani added. But it is too early to say whether the monsoon will arrive in Delhi early, officials said. For now, we can say that pre-monsoon rain and storm are likely to start over Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh around June 12 and 13 due to the low pressure area that will develop over the Bay of Bengal. It is difficult to say immediately if the monsoon will arrive sooner than expected. The normal date is around June 29, said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head of the regional weather forecast center. This year, between June 1 and 6, the country received 44% excess rain, with Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, etc., recording heavy heavy rain 60% above normal On Saturday and Sunday, Puddukkottai in Tamil Nadu recorded 19 cm, Tripura and Gangtok recorded 11 cm each, and Shirali in Karnataka and Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh received 10 cm each. The weather forecast also forecasts quite widespread rain in the northeastern states and neighboring parts of eastern India in the next four or five days. Heavy isolated rain is most likely on Arunachal Pradesh on 6 and 8 June; over Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal sub-Himalayas and Sikkim on 8 and 9 June; over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 7 June; on Odisha on 8 and 9 June; and over Gangetic West Bengal on 10 June. Under the influence of the offshore valley (low pressure area) at the average sea level from the north coast of Maharashtra to the north coast of Kerala, and a cyclonic circulation over Konkan and Goa, scattered in the scattered rain accompanied by storms , lightning and strong winds are likely over the southern parts of the Indian subcontinent and the west coast on Sunday and Monday. In its long-range forecast, IMD said monsoon rain, a key variable in rural health, is likely to be normal at 101% of the long-term average (LPA) after two years of above-average rainfall. LPA is the average rainfall (88 cm) recorded from 1961 to 2010. India receives about 70% of its annual rainfall during the four-month monsoon which is essential for rice, soybean seeds and cotton cultivation. Good rains have been a major reason for the resilience of farm sectors for two years, despite the raging pandemic. India has over 150 million farmers and almost half of Indians are dependent on farm income. Agriculture is one of the main pillars of its economy. Monsoon boosts farm production and improves rural spending. Monsoon affects inflation, jobs and industrial demand. It also fills 89 important nationally critical reservoirs for drinking water and energy production.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos