Why Wall Street is afraid of a global tax deal | US & World News

Seeking to fund large home spending projects, the United States has an ambitious field for countries around the world: times to regulate the global tax system.

And after years of negotiations, an agreement may be in sight.

Group of Seven Finance Ministers meeting in London agreed on Saturday to support a global minimum tax of at least 15% for multinational companies. The group also said that larger companies should pay taxes where they generate sales, and not just where they have a physical presence.

The news offers momentum ahead of the G7 leaders’ meeting in Cornwall, England this week, as well as a meeting of G20 finance ministers in Venice, Italy in July.

An agreement between the best economies will speed up negotiations between the roughly 140 countries led by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

“If the G7 agrees and then the G20, chances are [a broader] the deal is probably good enough, “Elke Asen, a policy analyst at the Tax Foundation Center for Global Tax Policy, told CNN.

But opposition remains from countries including Ireland, which has successfully recruited global companies including major US tech firms by offering a corporate tax rate of just 12.5%. Expressed considerable reservations on Biden’s proposal.

Asen said whether nations like Ireland capitulate will depend on how much pressure is coming from larger countries. An agreement will only work if lower tax regimes are established.

Investor Overview: Wall Street is concerned about higher corporate taxes, but is taking the risk for now, betting that it will take some time for the negotiations to translate into current policy.

“Clearly there is a push for some kind of global standard,” said Jeffrey Sacks, head of investment strategy in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Citi Private Bank. “What is most interesting and important to us is the scale of time. How quickly will this be imposed? It directly affects corporate profits.”

Citi projects that global earnings per share will increase by 30% this year and by 12% to 15% in 2022. Sacks thinks tax increases could potentially lead to lower expectations for next year, and that investors may not take this into account.

But Asen thinks that realistically, it could be years before an agreement goes beyond a political agreement and gets ratified at the national level.

New crypto investors process their first big crash

Grant McGurn is really pleased he jumped on a FaceTime phone call with his dad.

The 27-year-old Madison office manager in Wisconsin had placed all his investments in cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, ethereum and dogecoin, a joke coin whose rapid rise he considered fun if “ridiculous”. This alarmed his father, an experienced investor.

“He knew I had all my money there and he was just like, ‘I’ve seen this before with the dot-com bubble crash, and I don’t want to see you lose thousands of dollars,'” McGurn said. for CNN Business

He heeded the warning and sold his crypto holdings in the middle of last month, just as he was wreaking havoc. Many digital currencies ultimately lost almost half of their value, or more.

“I was lucky,” McGurn said. “I do not think I am the norm at all.”

McGurn is part of a legion of investors who are new to cryptocurrencies. Attracted by the huge profits that started in late 2020 or by the excitement surrounding dogecoin, they entered the market looking to make money fast or to avoid losing other big things.

Now, on the eve of their first big sale, some are swearing that crypto invests for good, while others are determined to keep it, confident in its promise.

“I do not want to panic about something I have just undertaken,” said Akshaya Parthasarathy, a 24-year-old living in Chennai, India.

Interested? You can read the full story of how new crypto investors are thinking about a wild market here.

Next

Monday: Apple Developers World Conference kicks off; Knitting fixing gains

Tuesday: US trade balance data and jobs

Wednesday: Campbell Soup and GameStop Earnings

Thursday: European Central Bank policy decision; Initial US unemployment claims and the latest consumer price index; OPEC Monthly Report; Chewing gains

Friday: The G7 summit begins in Cornwall, England