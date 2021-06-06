A German prosecutor leading the investigation into the main suspect in the case of Madeleine McCann’s disappearance believes it could be solved in months.

Hans Christian Walters has said they have received some very interesting advice over the past year as they called for witnesses to appear.

Convicted pedophile Christian Brueckner has not yet been questioned by prosecutors with the interview to be conducted at the end of the investigation, OVERVIEW reports.

In the last update, Mr. Walters said: Hopefully we can resolve the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, although this will take several months.

We are pleased with the response to our witness appeal. But unfortunately not all of our questions have been answered.

Asked about the interview with Brueckner, he added: At the end of the investigation.

When we have completed our investigations, we will inform the public about the outcome and then also about further details.

The convicted pedophile Brueckner was living in a camping van near Praia da Luz in the Algarve when Madeleine disappeared in May 2007, shortly before her fourth birthday.







(Image: ITALIAN CARALINIERI PRESS OFFICE / Getty)



German and UK police first met him as a suspect in 2017, but only went public with the information last June.

Since then, senior investigators have interviewed a number of key witnesses in Germany and Portugal.

They include Brueckners’s former British girlfriend, who claims he brutally assaulted her.

Germany denies involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance and has refused to speak to police or prosecutors.

Investigators discovered last year that his cell phone was popping up near the resort the night she disappeared while parents Kate and Gerry had tapas nearby with friends.

Mr Wolters, who believes Madeleine is dead, said his team had not yet found the mysterious person Brueckner had fallen on the same night.

He also revealed that authorities have not spoken to Kate and Gerry, from Rothley, Leics, about the matter. They refuse to give up hope that their daughter is alive.

Brueckner’s former friends told the Mirror last week that they fear he will never be charged. One said: crazys madness that German cops have not even been to see Chris in jail or have interviewed him.

Have been scared hell never faces justice and may come back here again.

And former Scotland Yard detective chief inspector Peter Kirkham said he believes the investigation is drying up rapidly.

Brueckner is serving a seven-year sentence in a German prison for raping a pensioner in Praia da Luz. He is being investigated for his alleged exposure to children on an Algarve playground.

