CIA clashes over new approach to Afghanistan





WASHINGTON The rapid U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan is putting strong pressure on the CIA to find new ways to gather intelligence and carry out counterterrorism attacks in the country, but the agency has some good opportunities. The CIA, which has been at the heart of the 20-year US presence in Afghanistan, will soon lose ground in the country from which it has conducted combat missions and drone strikes while closely monitoring the Taliban and other groups such as Al Qaeda and Islamic State. Agency analysts are warning of the growing dangers of a Taliban invasion. U.S. officials are in last minute efforts to secure bases near Afghanistan for future operations. But the complexity of the ongoing conflict has led to sharp diplomatic negotiations as the military pushes to withdraw all forces from early to mid-July, shortly before President Bidens’s September 11 deadline, according to US officials and regional experts. One focus has been Pakistan. The CIA used a base there for years to launch drone strikes against militants in the western mountains of the countries, but was ousted from the structure in 2011 when U.S. relations with Pakistan were severed.

Any deal will now have to work around the unpleasant reality that the Pakistani government has long supported the Taliban. In discussions between US and Pakistani officials, Pakistanis have demanded a variety of restrictions in exchange for using a base in the country, and they have effectively demanded that they sign any target that either the CIA or the military would like to strike inside Afghanistan. , according to three Americans familiar with the discussions. Diplomats are also considering regaining access to bases in the former Soviet republics used for the war in Afghanistan, although they expect Russian President Vladimir V. Putin to vehemently oppose it. Recent CIA and military intelligence reports on Afghanistan have been increasingly pessimistic. They have highlighted the gains of the Taliban and other militant groups in the south and east and warned that Kabul could fall into Taliban hands within years and become a safe haven for militants determined to strike the West, according to some well-known figures. with estimates. As a result, US officials see the need for a long-term intelligence gathering presence in addition to CIA military operations and counter-terrorism in Afghanistan, long after Mr. Biden set a deadline for troops to leave the country. But the battle for the bases illustrates how US officials still lack a long-term plan to address security in a country where they have spent trillions of dollars and lost more than 2,400 troops in nearly two decades. William J. Burns, the director of the CIA, has acknowledged the challenge the agency faces. When the time comes for the U.S. military to withdraw, the ability of U.S. governments to assemble and act on threats will diminish, he told senators in April. This is simply a fact.

Mr Burns paid an unannounced visit in recent weeks to Islamabad, Pakistan, to meet with the Pakistani army chief and chief of the Inter-Service Intelligence Directorate, the country’s military intelligence agency. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III has had frequent calls with the Pakistani military chief regarding receiving country assistance for future US operations in Afghanistan, according to U.S. officials familiar with the talks. Mr Burns did not raise the base issue during his trip to Pakistan, according to people informed at the meeting; the visit focused on broader co-operation against terrorism between the two countries. At least some of Mr. Austins’s discussions have been more direct, according to people informed about them. A CIA spokeswoman declined to comment when asked about Mr Burnss’s trip to Pakistan.

Two decades of war in Afghanistan have helped transform the spy agency into a paramilitary organization: It carries out hundreds of drone strikes in Afghanistan and Pakistan, trains Afghan commando units, and maintains a large presence of CIA officers at a range of bases throughout border with Pakistan At one point during President Barack Obama’s first term, the agency had several hundred officers in Afghanistan, its largest staff in a country since the Vietnam War. These operations have come at a cost. Night raids by CIA-trained Afghan units left a mark of abuse that increased support for the Taliban in parts of the country. Incidental drone strikes in Pakistan killed civilians and increased pressure on the government in Islamabad to call for its quiet support for CIA operations. Douglas London, a former CIA counterterrorism chief for Afghanistan and Pakistan, said the agency was likely to rely on a stand behind the network of informants in Afghanistan who would gather information on the Taliban, al Qaeda, the stability of central government and other topics. But without a large CIA presence in the country, he said, intelligence verification would be a challenge. When it comes to offshore work, you’re dealing with intermediaries, said Mr London, who will soon publish a book, The Recruiter, about his CIA experience. Its kind of like playing on the phone.

In the short term, the Pentagon is using an aircraft carrier to launch fighter jets into Afghanistan to support troop withdrawals. But the presence of the carrier is unlikely to be a long-term solution, and military officials said it would be redeployed shortly after the last U.S. forces left. Updated June 4, 2021, 7:27 pm ET The United States is stationing MQ-9 Reaper drones in the Persian Gulf region, aircraft that can be used by both the Pentagon and the CIA for reconnaissance and intelligence attacks. But some officials are wary of these so-called horizon options that would require planes and drones to fly up to nine hours in any way for a mission to Afghanistan, which would make operations more expensive because they require more drones and fuel, and also more dangerous because the reinforcements needed for commando attacks could not arrive quickly during a crisis.

Pakistan has long been a protector of the Taliban; he sees the group as a critical force in Afghanistan against other groups linked to India. Pakistan’s spy agency provided weapons and training to Taliban fighters for years, as well as protection for group leaders. The government in Islamabad is unlikely to sign any U.S. attacks against the Taliban departing from a base in Pakistan. Although some U.S. officials believe Pakistan wants to allow U.S. entry into a base as long as it can control how it is used, public opinion in the country has been strongly opposed to any renewed presence by the United States. Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told lawmakers last month that the government would not allow the U.S. military to return to the countries’ air bases. Forget the past, but I want to tell the Pakistanis that no American base will be allowed by Prime Minister Imran Khan as long as he is in power, Mr. Qureshi said.

Some US officials said negotiations with Pakistan had reached a stalemate at the moment. Others have said the option remains on the table and a deal is possible. The CIA used Shamsi Air Base in western Pakistan to carry out hundreds of drone strikes during a surge that began in 2008 and lasted during the early years of the Obama administration. The strikes focused mainly on suspected al Qaeda operatives in Pakistan’s mountainous tribal areas, but they also crossed the border into Afghanistan. The Pakistani government refused to publicly acknowledge that it was allowing CIA operations, and in late 2011 decided to suspend drone operations following a series of high-profile events that disrupted relations with the United States. They included the arrest of a CIA contractor in Lahore for shooting unarmed civilians, the covert US commando mission in Pakistan to kill Osama bin Laden, and a US-led NATO airstrike on the Afghan border in November 2011. who killed dozens of Pakistani soldiers. Americans and Pakistanis will want to carefully proceed with a new relationship, said Husain Haqqani, a former Pakistani ambassador to the United States who is now a longtime member of the Hudson Institute. But, he said, Mr Bidens’ announcement of a withdrawal has clashed with the CIA and the Department of Defense, as well as Pakistanis. U.S. diplomats have been exploring options to restore access to bases in Central Asia, including countries in Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan that housed U.S. troops and intelligence officers during the war. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke this month with his Tajik counterpart, though it is unclear whether basic access was discussed during the call. Any negotiations with those countries are likely to take considerable time to process. A State Department spokeswoman only meant that Mr. Blinken was engaging partner countries on how the United States was reorganizing its counterterrorism capabilities.

Russia has opposed the United States using bases in Central Asia, and it is likely to make any diplomatic effort to ensure entry into bases for the purposes of military strikes a slow process, according to a senior U.S. official.

While the CIA in particular has long had a pessimistic view of the prospects for stability in Afghanistan, these assessments have been refined in recent weeks as the Taliban have made tactical gains. While military and intelligence analysts have previously had conflicting assessments of each other, they are now in broad agreement that the Afghan government is likely to have problems in maintaining power. They believe Afghan security forces have been impoverished by high levels of casualties in recent years. The announcement of the US withdrawal is another psychological blow that could weaken the force. Intelligence assessments have said that without continued US support, the Afghan National Security Forces will be weakened and could collapse. Officials are working to develop options to continue that remote support, but the Pentagon has not yet come up with a realistic plan that officials believe will work. Some current and former officials are skeptical that remote consulting or combat operations will succeed. Gathering intelligence becomes much more difficult without a large presence in Afghanistan, said Mick P. Mulroy, a retired CIA officer who served there. It does not matter if you can leave the order, he said, if you do not know where the target is. Eric Schmitt contributed to reporting.

