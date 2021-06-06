Ethiopian action at Renaissance Dam rejected as unilateral action, Egypt says

ALEXANDRIA: Shocking images showing the burnt bodies of a father and daughter killed in a Houthi rocket attack in the central Yemeni city of Marib have sparked outrage at home and abroad amid calls to name and shame the militia for its brutal attacks on civilians .

The five-year-old girl was among at least 14 people killed when a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis hit a gas station in the densely populated district of Marib on Saturday.

The attack happened as dozens of cars were waiting at the station to be refueled, observers said.

The girl, identified as Lian Taher, was inside her fathers car outside the station when the rocket hit.

Emergency workers rushing to the scene were targeted by a drone loaded with explosives fired by Houthi, leaving many civilians bleeding to death.

This section contains the relevant reference points, located in (Opinion Field)

After footage of the burnt remains of the child and her father was widely shared on social media, Yemeni human rights activists, government officials and Western diplomats strongly condemned the Houthi attack and demanded that the militia be punished for targeting civilians in Marib.

Governor Marib Sultan Al-Arada warned that Houthi rocket and drone strikes were threatening tens of thousands of internally displaced people living in the city and urged local and international organizations to condemn the attacks.

The local authority calls on all Yemeni people from across the political and social spectrum to stand together in the face of Houthi militia terrorism, which was and still is the cause of most of its tragedies, he said.

Ali Al-Lahabi, a Yemeni lawmaker, accused the Houthis of violating religious and tribal norms that prohibit the targeting of civilians.

Today’s crime against civilians and children in Marib violates tribal norms in Yemen and all Arab and international humanitarian norms, he said in a Twitter post.

Angry at the images of dead civilians, Abdul Malik Al-Mekhlafi, an adviser to Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, urged those who believe the Houthis could co-operate with peace efforts to change their minds.

The attack again confirms the ugly face of Houthi, who has rejected all international efforts to stop the war, Al-Mekhlafi said on Twitter.

On the ground, Yemeni army commanders fighting the Houthis in Marib and Hodeidah said deadly attacks by the militia would continue until military and financial support from Iran ended.

War crimes will not stop unless the Iranian regime is prevented and Houthis who kill children and women are not brought before the International Criminal Court, said Sadeq Dewaid, a spokesman for the National Resistance Forces in the western province of Hodeidah.

Western envoys to Yemen also expressed their grief and anger over the civilian deaths, urging Houthi to stop attacking civilians and engage with UN-mediated peace proposals.

The US Embassy in Yemen described the Houthi rocket and drone strikes in Marib as inhumane violence.

Cathy Westley, embassies in charge of daffaires, said in a statement: “We are appalled by reports that the Houthis used a ballistic missile to destroy a gas station in Marib, killing and injuring civilians. The Houthis reportedly then used a drone to attack an ambulance crew that came to help the injured. This inhuman violence must end.

The UK envoy to Yemen, Michael Aron, said on Twitter that he was shocked by reports of the attacks, adding that only a nationwide ceasefire would end human losses.

The Houthis must stop their Marib offensive and engage seriously with the UN. The agreement on a nationwide ceasefire would prevent such tragic losses and allow humanitarian action, he said.

Yemeni officials and experts warned that militia attacks could thwart intensive international diplomatic efforts to end the war.

Hooria Mashhour, a former human rights minister, told Arab News that the UN Security Council must impose a peace plan that calls for an immediate end to the fighting in Yemen.

As the war continues and there are no sincere intentions to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire, we will see tens and even thousands of burnt bodies of children and adults, Mashhour said.