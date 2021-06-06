France says controversial pension reform is key to lure investors





The government of President Emmanuel Macron is not abandoning its controversial plan to reform the French pension system, arguing that it is key to attracting foreign investors. “We will continue to work for pension reform,” French Delegate Foreign Trade Minister Franck Riester told Bloomberg News. “It shows that we are committed to continuing to improve the business environment in France.” Macron came to power in 2017 with a promise to boost growth and employment by reducing bureaucracy and encouraging foreign investment. But the pandemic thwarted his plans and forced him to halt some of his reforms – including what sparked the strongest opposition on the streets, overhauling the pension system. Photography: Valeria Mongelli / Hans Lucas / Bloomberg Opponents criticized the reform for being too vague and unfair, with some people losing benefits. Riester says foreign investors are eager for France to review its social security network because the prospect of sounder public finances would improve the country’s long-term outlook. In the run-up to Thursday’s campaign, ahead of the next regional election, Macron fueled long-term speculation about whether he would try to revive plans, saying “difficult” decisions were needed in the remaining year of his term. The president added that the adjustment, as he first envisioned, was off the table. A ministerial adviser said Macron had to first visit the country to assess public opinion before making a decision. ‘Whatever it costs’ The French president has also decided that the state strategy “whatever it costs” to support businesses and employees with public money through three national blockades will attract foreign companies and boost job creation. The bet has not yet been paid. According to a new study by EY, on average, a foreign investment project creates 34 jobs in France, compared to 61 in the UK and 48 in Germany. About 8% of the French workforce is still unemployed, despite a decline in 2019. Overall, about 1,000 foreign investment projects in France last year led to the creation of about 30,000 jobs, the EY study shows. Fewer projects However, the coronavirus pandemic has hurt foreign investment comparable to the 2008 financial crisis, according to EY. The number of investment projects in France fell 18% last year, the survey shows, compared to 12% in the UK and 4% in Germany. Aeronautics, the automotive industry and services – the main sectors of the French economy – were particularly affected. Logistics and financial services held high. Even so, the country remains the most attractive destination in Europe for foreign investors, ahead of the UK and Germany, according to the EY. This is largely because the finance industry headquarters relocated to the country after Brexit and because of government tax cuts for wealthy businesses and individuals, Riester said. Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

