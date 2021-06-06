Foreign aid rebels push No. 10 to restore spending commitment or risk losing Commons

The Tory rebels have asked the Government to restore its 0.7 percent foreign aid pledge next year or face losses in the Commons.

Over 40MP, including former Prime Minister Theresa May, are understood to be prepared to support an amendment Monday that would require ministers to turn their cuts in the foreign aid budget to 0.5 per cent of national revenue.

However, they have offered the Government an “olive branch” by acknowledging a delay in restoring it until next year, at which time the economy should improve, they say.

The government has so far refused to waver, and Matt Hancock said Sunday that it was “completely reasonable” to cut foreign aid when the UK faced “a one-time economic shutdown in 300” as a result of the pandemic.

However, the Secretary of Health left the door open for a possible compromise, insisting it was a “temporary” move.

Commons spokesman Sir Lindsay Hoyle has not yet decided whether to call for a rebel change, which was introduced Monday in the Advanced Search and Innovation Agency (ARIA) law.

The rebels believe the government is patiently offering any concessions until that decision is made. It is understandable that the Government can quell the revolt by committing to the Commons delivery box to restore the 0.7 percent target next year.

‘Optimist carefully’

Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee and one of the rebels, said they were “cautiously optimistic” they could defeat the Government.

“The reality is that what they were trying to do here was trying to make sure that the foreign trail Britains, that global Britain, really means something,” he said.

Another major rebel, Andrew Mitchell, a former international development secretary, warned that the cut in foreign aid risked overshadowing this week the G7 leaders who met in Cornwall.

“Britain is the only aid to cut the G7 country. The French are set to reach 0.7 percent, the Germans will exceed 0.7 percent this year and the Americans are increasing aid by $ 14 billion,” he said.

“Developing countries for which Britain has to make commitments at the COP26 climate summit later this year are being alienated at a time when we need a global agreement to address the global climate emergency. Politics has no economic and no diplomatic meaning. “

‘There is no reasonable economic need for reduction’

It came as a letter – signed by more than 1,700 academics, charities and business leaders including Oxfam and ActionAid UK – warned that cuts in foreign aid had caused “disaster” that could undermine UK credibility at the summit. and G7. They said there was “no justifiable economic need” for the nearly 4 billion year reduction.

In 2020, the UK spent $ 14.5 billion on aid, meeting its 0.7 per cent target, according to provisional data.

The government has vowed to cut aid spending to 0.7 per cent “when the fiscal situation allows”, but has not set a date. Ministers cut spending without amending a 2015 law which made it legally mandatory 0.7 percent.

Speaking at yesterday’s Hay Festival, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown said the government should change the cuts to help pay the whole world to be vaccinated.

Boris Johnson has pledged to help vaccinate the world by the end of next year, with up to 100 million UK 400 million doses ordered expected to be delivered. This would normally count as part of aid outside the UK.

Mr Brown said the prime ministers’ commitment to vaccination should not be “just a promise but a plan”.

“It means the money has to be put on the table and that means the overseas aid cuts we’ve seen have to be returned to make it possible for us for our personal interests because in fact it’s not just charity, it’s not “It’s just compassion, it’s actually self-defense,” he said.