



North Korea has condemned Israel for turning the Gaza Strip “into a massive slaughterhouse and place of massacre of children” following the recent violent conflict between Jerusalem and Hamas. In a statement Friday, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said that “Israel’s horrific crime of killing loop-like children, still unopened, is a grave challenge to the future of humanity and a crime.” against humanity. “ “It is no exaggeration to say that the entire Gaza Strip has been turned into a huge slaughterhouse and a place of massacre of children,” the ministry continued. “Immediately after the bombing ended, [Israel Prime Minister Benjamin] “Netanyahu and the Israeli authorities are trying to hide their crime of killing children as well.” He added that the international news media “strongly condemns Israel for continuing the massacre of children, blaming Israel for the expulsion of Palestinians, the illegal expansion of settlements and the sowing of the seeds of hatred by suppressing their peaceful prayer ceremony.” The remarks of the hermit kingdom came on June 4, which the United Nations designated as International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, to mark Israel’s “acts of aggression” against a “large number of innocent Palestinian children and Lebanese victims “in August 1982. Recent clash between Israel and Hamas in Gaza destroyed thousands of businesses and homes, displacing 100,000 people in the territory. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said about 240 Palestinians were killed in the 11 days of conflict. Officials reported at least 12 people dead in Israel. A ceasefire was mediated after a month of escalating tensions, with both Hamas and Israel claiming victory. Israelis and Palestinians have engaged in sporadic peace talks over the past 25 years, but no resolution has yet been reached. North Korea has long recognized Palestinian sovereignty over all territories held by Israel, with the exception of the Golan Heights. Pyongyang regards Israel as an “imperialist satellite” that runs counter to the anti-imperialist and anti-colonial ideology of its regime. For decades, the family regime of Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has sided with Palestinian militant groups including Hamas. In the 1990s, former Supreme Leader Kim Jong Il helped former Palestinian ambassador to North Korea Mustafa Safarini with fertility treatment after developing a close relationship with the official, according to NK News. As their ideologies align, Pyongyang’s solidarity with the Palestinian liberation movement has also given the increasingly hermit kingdom a diplomatic bond with the Arab region. Newsweek reached out to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment. This story will be updated with each reply.

